Fans have reacted in shock and excitement as photos and videos of Kylie Jenner with Timothee Chalamet have emerged, marking their first public appearance together since rumours they were dating started to circulate earlier this year.

On Monday (4 September), the rumoured couple were spotted chatting during the gig at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

A video shared on social media showed the duo talking and laughing while watching the concert as Chalamet smoked a cigarette.

The pair were first romantically linked back in April, but neither of the stars has addressed the press speculation about their relationship status yet.

However, much has been said online about their rumoured romance, particularly in light of the new photos.

“What do you mean the Timothée and Kylie Jenner thing isn’t just a little silly joke...?” tweeted one person.

“Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. It wasn’t a prank ?” added another.

Fans expressed disbelief at the pairing, with one person tweeting: “ ‘I’ve never seen a more random celebrity pairing than Timothée and Kylie.”

“Tell me how I still don’t believe Timothée and Kylie know each other despite there being video evidence now,” added another.

The response follows a now-deleted article in British Vogue that poked fun at the surprising partnership.

On 29 August, the publication shared a piece about the pair with the headline: “Are Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet In Love… For Real?”

While addressing the rumours that Chalamet and Jenner reportedly started dating in April, the British Vogue writer shared her “humble opinion” of the pair, claiming the romance is “just shy of believable”. They went on to question the validity of the relationship by comparing the pair’s careers, with references to Chalamet’s hit movie, Lady Bird.

“Maybe it’s just that my conception of Chalamet is still stuck in Kyle from Lady Bird’ mode, leading me to have a difficult time believing he’d be dating someone so Jenna Walton-coded instead of a girl who hews closer to the Christine ‘Lady Bird’ McPherson weird-girl mould, but I just... don’t entirely buy it,” the article continued.

“Does he hold her make-up brushes while she contours? Does she help him sift through Wes Anderson scripts? Does he give Stormi French lessons?” it went on, referring to Jenner’s five-year-old daughter, Stormi, who she shares with ex Travis Scott. “And how did they end up together, anyway?”

However, the article was later taken down after it was labelled “sexist”.

“I am not one to ever give a damn about celebrity romances but this is one of the most sexist things I’ve ever heard,” wrote one person on Twitter before quoting the article.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Jenner and Chalamet for further comment.