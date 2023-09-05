Watch: Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner cosy up together in first public appearance

Kylie Jenner and Timothèe Chalamet have been spotted in public together amid rumours that they are dating.

The two celebrities were seen chatting in the VIP section at Beyonce’s birthday show at SoFi Stadium in California on Monday night (4 September).

Chris Gardner, a senior writer at The Hollywood Reporter, shared the video that has been circulating on social media, which shows Chalamet puffing away on a cigarette.

“Where there’s smoke…” Gardner wrote, posting the video.

Beyonce’s concert attracted a number of other A-list stars, with Adele, Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber, Zendaya and Kim Kardashian all in attendance.