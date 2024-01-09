Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep are back together again.

The two actors both attended the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday (7 January) at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California. Streep and Seyfriend are known for starring as mother and daughter in the 2008 movie musical, Mamma Mia!, and the 2018 sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Seyfried was posing for photos on the red carpet ahead of the awards show, when Streep walked up next to her and gave her a kiss on the cheek. The Mean Girls star quickly brushed off her excitement and regained her composure to keep taking photos.

Many people took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share how excited they were to see the sweet reunion. “They did this for me personally,” one person joked on the platform.

Another person agreed, writing: “AAAAAH !!!! Sophie and Donna reunited.”

“Such a cute moment,” a third X user wrote.

Despite the fans fawning all over the reunion, Seyfried has previously admitted that she and the cast of both Mamma Mia movies are open to having another reunion on the big screen with a third film.

Back in 2020, Colin Firth - who played Harry Bright, one of Streep’s love interests and Seyfried’s potential father - had discussed the possibility of a third Mamma Mia! film, following the critical and commercial success of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Speaking to Sky News, Firth revealed that he was unable to provide any solid details on whether a third Mamma Mia! film is in the works. However, he admitted at the time that he was keen to return to the franchise, adding the rest of the cast - which includes Pierce Brosnan, Dame Julie Walters, and Dominic Cooper - would also be up for reprising their roles.

“We can always dream,” he said. “I’m sure that you won’t find anybody that wouldn’t be keen to show up for it.”

“The likelihood of [a third Mamma Mia! film] I can’t comment on, you know,” he added.

The first Mamma Mia! film was released in 2008, based on the 1998 stage musical set to the music of Swedish pop hitmakers, ABBA. While many of the band’s beloved songs have already been featured in the first two Mamma Mia! films, Firth suggested that there was still more mileage to be found in them. “I suppose there are more songs,” he said. “Or why not use them all again?”

Mamma Mia! producer Judy Craymer also expressed interest in a third movie, telling Variety in 2020 that it was “meant to be a trilogy”.

“I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it,” she told the outlet.

Most recently, Craymer told Deadline that a third movie is in the “earliest stages” of development. The producer also expressed an interest in bringing back Streep to reprise her role, despite killing her off in the sequel. “There is a story there, and I do think Meryl should come back, and if the script is right, she would, I think, because she really loved playing Donna,” she said.

Even Streep herself said she’d come back, joking in an interview with Vogue last September: “I’m up for anything.”

“I told Judy if she could figure out a way to reincarnate Donna, I’m into that. Or it could be like in one of those soap operas where Donna comes back and reveals it was really her twin sister that died,” the Oscar winner said, adding: “We may have to call it Grand-Mamma Mia! by the time we make it!”