‘Twosday’ baby born on 22/2/22 at 2.22pm
Baby Starlin was one of four deliveries at the Hackensack Meridan Raritan Bay on 22 February, 2022
A woman in the US has given birth to her baby on “Twosday”, the Tuesday falling on 22 February, 2022.
The baby was born at the auspicious hour of 2.22 pm at a hospital in Middlesex County, New Jersey. Weighing 7-pound, 1-ounce, Starlin Lugo Carrera was delivered by Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center’s Dr Jonathan Turkish.
Yesterday’s date 22/2/22 became something of a social media event, as users celebrated the perfectly symmetrical palindrome that can be read backwards and forwards to the same effect.
In this case, the palindrome can be used to the same satisfying result whether you use the American month/day/year style or the British day/month/year format.
A spokesperson for the Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center told news media that Starlin Lugo was one of four babies born on “Twosday” as of 8pm on 22 February.
Anticipation of yesterday’s date spread beyond the realm of social media as rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, hosted a listening party for his upcoming album, Donda 2 , in Miami on Tuesday.
On the occasion of “Twosday Tuesday”, users who Googled the rare date were greeted with a confetti shower and a message reading “Happy Twosday 2 you”.
The US National Weather Service highlighted the date’s significance, especially considering it fell on a Tuesday, announcing that it will not happen again for another 400 years, until 2422.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies