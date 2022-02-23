‘Twosday’ baby born on 22/2/22 at 2.22pm

A woman in the US has given birth to her baby on “Twosday”, the Tuesday falling on 22 February, 2022.

The baby was born at the auspicious hour of 2.22 pm at a hospital in Middlesex County, New Jersey. Weighing 7-pound, 1-ounce, Starlin Lugo Carrera was delivered by Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center’s Dr Jonathan Turkish.

Yesterday’s date 22/2/22 became something of a social media event, as users celebrated the perfectly symmetrical palindrome that can be read backwards and forwards to the same effect.

In this case, the palindrome can be used to the same satisfying result whether you use the American month/day/year style or the British day/month/year format.

A spokesperson for the Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center told news media that Starlin Lugo was one of four babies born on “Twosday” as of 8pm on 22 February.

Anticipation of yesterday’s date spread beyond the realm of social media as rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, hosted a listening party for his upcoming album, Donda 2 , in Miami on Tuesday.

On the occasion of “Twosday Tuesday”, users who Googled the rare date were greeted with a confetti shower and a message reading “Happy Twosday 2 you”.

The US National Weather Service highlighted the date’s significance, especially considering it fell on a Tuesday, announcing that it will not happen again for another 400 years, until 2422.