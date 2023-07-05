Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Comedian Scott Thompson, who is known by his stage name Carrot Top, has alleged that he was onboard the American Airlines flight where a woman appeared to accuse a fellow traveller of being “not real,” and that the incident may have been caused by a “lost earbud”.

In the viral video, a woman could be seen walking down the aisle of the full flight while screaming about her reasons for getting off the plane.

“I’m telling you, I’m getting the f*** off, and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f*** off,” the woman could be heard yelling as she walked up the plane aisle. “And everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it. I don’t give two f***s.

“But I am telling you right now, that motherf***er back there is not real.”

In a statement to The Independent, a spokesperson for American Airlines said: “American Airlines flight 1009, with service from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Orlando (MCO), returned to the gate due to a disruptive customer. The flight was met at the gate by local law enforcement and the customer was removed from the flight.”

The airline also added that “safety and security are our top priorities,” and thanked customers for “their understanding” and its employees for “their professionalism in managing a difficult situation”.

According to Thompson, he was aboard the flight when the woman began her tirade.

Thompson addressed the incident on his Instagram this week, where he filmed himself inside an airport after he was allegedly one of the passengers who’d had to disembark the flight due to the situation.

In a video posted to his Instagram, Thompson could be seen playing the now-viral video along with the caption: “My flight…”

“This is on my airplane,” Thompson said in the video, before turning the camera towards himself to tell his followers: “Well, this is why we’re all sitting here in f***ing Dallas now because she lost her earbud.”

As the comedian turned the camera once more toward the window of the airport, he added: “Seriously…”

“Well… here she is… I hope she’s happy!! We’re all stuck in Dallas now because of her!!” he captioned the video, along with several angry face emojis.

The comedian’s video about the incident prompted renewed confusion over the incident, with many questioning the reason behind the woman’s tirade.

“Hold up… this was over an earbud? Seriously?” one person asked, while another said: “Are you serious? All that for an earbud?”

Others questioned whether the woman was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when she began the profanity-filled rant aboard the plane, with many referencing her claim that there was someone “not real” on the plane.

In a follow-up video allegedly taken after the incident, Thompson revealed that he and the other passengers had finally made it to Orlando, Florida.

“Hi everyone, I just wanted to let you know I made it home. I give my hats off to everyone at American Airlines today for how they handled that situation with the nut job that just lost her mind in front of the whole plane,” the comedian said. “Five hours later, we’re here in Orlando.”

In the video, Thompson then expressed his hope that the woman in question was having a “relaxing evening behind bars in Dallas, Texas,” before adding: “Hope you enjoyed your little stunt.”

In the caption of the video, the comedian reiterated his gratitude to American Airlines for its handling of the situation, while noting that it is “maddening” that one incident can “ruin everyone’s plans”.

“Well made it home safe! I guess that’s all that matters,” he added.

During the woman’s tirade, she informed passengers that she would be exiting from the plane while noting that they could “sit on this plane and you can f***ing die with them or not,” before adding: “I’m not going to.”

The original poster of the video, who has since removed the clip from TikTok, said the incident took place aboard an American Airlines flight departing Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, according to the DailyMail, and that the incident delayed the flight by three hours.

The TikTok user also claimed the woman “somehow didn’t get arrested and got back through security after the whole plane had to deplane”.

Although many expressed concern for the woman’s mental well-being after the video went viral, others revealed that they would have followed her off the plane. “Idk, she seems distressed. I’d believe her,” one viewer wrote, while another said: “I’ve seen Final Destination enough to know I’m getting off the plane.”