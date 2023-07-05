Woman goes viral after leaving love note for ‘cute’ passenger on plane

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has gone viral after she left a love note for a “cute” passenger on a plane.

TikToker @nataliebonbon shared with followers that she “decided to shoot my shot” after spotting a “really cute guy sitting in front of me on my flight.”

Natalie passed the note, which read “If you’re single/interested text me sometime”, to a handsome stranger during a Southwest Airlines flight from Nashville to San Diego last Friday.

Her social media video about the exchange has now garnered 2.9 million views, with three follow-up videos explaining what happened afterwards.

In the original post, Natalie is seen covering her mouth with a surprised expression after passing the note over. The words across the screen read: “Freaking out because he turned around and introduced himself.”

She subsequently shares a text the passenger sent her an hour after the plane landed, which said: “Hey Natalie, nice to meet you. And yes single and interested”, followed by a smiley face emoji.

Followers were quick to comment underneath the video and added similar stories of their own. “I have friends that met on a flight. The theme of their wedding was ‘love at first flight’,” one person said.

Meanwhile, the Southwest Airlines social media account also added a comment. “As the love airline, we’re invested,” it reads.

Viewers were keen to hear what happened next. “Where do we subscribe to relationship updates?”, one user asked, with another adding: “Going to need continual updates.”

Natalie has kept followers in the loop with three further videos. The first responded to a request for updates by teasing a text from the unidentified passenger asking if she was “down for a date night?”.

Detailing the full story in another TikTok post, Natalie said that, while she had wanted to “shoot my shot”, she was mindful about not wanting to “make him uncomfortable” or “make it awkward.” Because of this she waited until the very end of the flight, when the plane was getting ready to land.

Natalie hasn’t yet shared the passenger’s name, because she hasn’t told him about her viral video.

“How do you tell someone like, oh yeah by the way three million people have seen a fraction of the back of your head?”, she asked followers.

Natalie continues her story in the next video, explaining that “the date went pretty well” and “he did ask to see me again later this week, so we’ll see.”

Several viewers added heart emojis and “aww” comments underneath the most recent post, while others shared that they were “so invested” in the story.