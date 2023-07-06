Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A video of a woman aboard an American Airlines flight has gone viral after capturing the moment the passenger appeared to accuse a fellow traveller of being “not real”.

In the video, which has been circulating, a woman could be seen walking down the aisle of a full flight while screaming at the fellow passengers about why she was getting off the plane.

“I’m telling you, I’m getting the f*** off, and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f*** off,” the woman could be heard yelling as she walked up the plane aisle. “And everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it. I don’t give two f***s.

“But I am telling you right now, that motherf***er back there is not real.”

The video then captured the moment that the majority of passengers, who remained seated throughout the encounter, turned to look toward the back of the plane where the woman was gesturing.

The woman then continued the profanity-filled tirade, adding: “And you can sit on this plane and you can f***ing die with them or not. I’m not going to.”

As she turned around to continue exiting the plane, a fellow passenger could be heard loudly telling the woman: ‘Bye!”

The video was reportedly taken aboard an American Airlines flight departing Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, according to the DailyMail, which noted that the original poster of the video claimed the incident delayed the flight by three hours.

The TikTok user also claimed the woman “somehow didn’t get arrested and got back through security after the whole plane had to deplane”.

The Independent has contacted American Airlines for comment.

The clip, which has since been viewed more than 10m times on TikTok, was captioned: “AA [American Airlines], what y’all doing about this?”

In the comments under the viral video, the woman’s comments sparked both amusement and concern from viewers, with many speculating about what she was referring to.

“I need to see who she’s talking about,” one person commented, along with a laughing face emoji, while another said: “Lol, the way they all turned their heads and looked.”

“My question is how is everybody keeping a straight face?” someone else asked.

Others compared the scenario to movies, with some suggesting the clip reminded them of the moment that Kristen Wiig’s character in Bridesmaids began to see things while intoxicated aboard a plane.

“It’s giving Kristen Wiig,” one person commented, while someone else said: “Reenactment of Annie from Bridesmaids. Hope she came down safely.”

Several others revealed that they would probably follow the woman off the plane, with one person explaining: “Idk, she seems distressed I’d believe her.”

Others said they have watched enough Final Destination to also be concerned about the woman’s claim.

“No because I would HAVE to get off the plane. I’m not about to be Final Destinationed,” one person wrote, while someone else said: “I’ve seen Final Destination enough to know I’m getting off the plane.”