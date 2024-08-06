Amy Robach’s ex-husband Andrew Shue makes rare comment about his personal life

Support truly

Amy Robach’s ex-husband Andrew Shue has opened up about what his life looks like following the former couple’s 2023 divorce.

Shue recently made an appearance on the Melrose Place rewatch podcast, Still the Place, where he touched on his personal life and whether he is currently pursuing any major projects. “I’m doing very well. I am very happy, my kids are all great, and I’m working on a project,” the actor said during the podcast episode.

The actor and Robach were married from 2010 to 2023 before getting divorced, at which point Robach began dating her former Good Morning America 3 co-host TJ Holmes.

“So, beyond Cafe Media, I have a project that’s very exciting that I think has the potential to be the basis for bringing our country together.”

Shue explained that he is currently “creating citizen assemblies, where citizens come together from all different backgrounds, political persuasions, and work to create model legislation.” The goal is to get the general public to advocate for united legislation, which Shue specifically called a “structured process of articulating the people’s will, which has never been done before.”

The program started in New Hampshire last month and a pilot program was recently announced in Kentucky called “Meeting of America,” which he compared to a town hall.

In terms of running for office himself, Shue said that wasn’t currently on his radar. “Right now, I think it’s better to do what we’re doing and figure out the right way eventually to bring in elected leaders into this and to support this,” he said.

“But I think we have to prove that again, as the citizens who are outside of the political arena, I think as soon as it becomes political in that sense, then right away it’s like, ‘Oh, which party? Which party are you trying to benefit?’”

“That’s really not what this is about,” Shue continued.

As for his dating life, Shue has been linked to Holmes’s ex-wife Marilee Fiebig on more than one occasion following their respective divorces from their spouses.

Despite the timeline for both Robach and Shue entering new relationships, Robach and Holmes said on their podcast that their former relationships ended before they started anything themselves.

“November 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important, we were outed.... To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” Holmes said during their December 5, 2023 podcast episode.

“We did not enter this relationship for fun or for ‘Let’s see what happens,’” Robach clarified in a later episode of their podcast. “We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together. So whether or not we have some sort of legal, you know, I don’t know, button on it.”

“We both have two marriages under our belts and so it’s not something we’re racing to or rushing towards,” she continued. “But there is something, I get it, it’s this thing that I can’t even explain why there’s this desire, but I want to spend the rest of my life with you, I can say that. It’s on the table. It’s on the table.”