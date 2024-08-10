Support truly

Amy Robach has opened up about one instance when she had to kick TJ Holmes out of the bedroom.

During a recent episode of podcast the couple shares, Amy & TJ, Robach mentioned that Holmes’s television volume was too loud so she kicked him out of bed. At the time Holmes was trying to watch the Olympics which were taking place in the middle of the night.

“We’ve been watching, we watched the marathon swim this morning,” Holmes attempted to explain to their viewers before Robach cut him off to say, “You watched the marathon swim. Let’s just be honest.”

“This one actually started earlier than the other event,” he clarified, mentioning that the event was at 1:30 am. “You got up at 2:30 this morning,” Robach added.

“To literally watch women swim through a river,” Holmes said.

“Babe, you’re insane,” Robach said about his dedication to watching the event despite the early time. “So he came, he put it on while we’re both lying there. And normally we all know TJ likes the TV on. And I can drone [sic] it out. But for some reason, the commentating, I just, I started getting into it and then I couldn’t fall back asleep. So you had to go into the other room.”

open image in gallery Amy Robach recalls time when she kicked TJ Holmes out of the bedroom. ( Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

Holmes added that because of the intricacies of the rules and how close the swimmers are with their timings, he had to be paying close attention. “Because you have to, this is a sport,” he told Robach.

“It’s not like constant, it’s constant action, but you can’t really see action. It’s like watching a NASCAR race. At some point, you just think they’re going around in circles. You have to really pay attention for the nuance. And I had to have all the nuance explained to me.”

Robach then recalled Holmes turning up the volume on the television. “And that’s when I was like, babe, can you turn down the volume? And so you just left the room,” she said.

The former Good Morning America hosts began dating in 2023 following their former marriages from Holmes’s ex-wife Marilee Fiebig and Robach’s ex-husband Andrew Shue.

Shue recently appeared on the Melrose Place rewatch podcast, Still the Place, where he touched on his personal life and whether he is currently pursuing any major projects. “I’m doing very well. I am very happy, my kids are all great, and I’m working on a project,” the actor said during the podcast episode.

“So, beyond Cafe Media, I have a project that’s very exciting that I think has the potential to be the basis for bringing our country together.”

open image in gallery The two talk about their lives on their podcast, after they were fired from Good Morning America when their relationship was exposed. ( Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

Shue explained that he is currently “creating citizen assemblies, where citizens come together from all different backgrounds, political persuasions, and work to create model legislation.” The goal is to get the general public to advocate for united legislation, which Shue specifically called a “structured process of articulating the people’s will, which has never been done before.”

Although starting to get involved in politics himself, he didn’t think he would ever reach the point of running for office himself. “Right now, I think it’s better to do what we’re doing and figure out the right way eventually to bring in elected leaders into this and to support this,” he said.

“But I think we have to prove that again, as the citizens who are outside of the political arena, I think as soon as it becomes political in that sense, then right away it’s like, ‘Oh, which party? Which party are you trying to benefit?’”