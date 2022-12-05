Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Good Morning America anchor TJ Holmes addressed his co-host Amy Robach in his first on-air appearance on the show following reports of their alleged “affair”.

During the third hour of GMA on Wednesday, Holmes introduced himself to the audience without his usual co-anchor Robach and fellow correspondent Jennifer Ashton sitting next to him. In the footage of GMA3, obtained by DailyMail, the 45-year-old TV host acknowledged his colleagues’ absence.

“All right folks, welcome to GMA 3, minus two,” he said. “Ain’t that something? Uh yes, Robach is not here. Dr Ashton, not here. Stuck with me folks.”

After laughing while looking at the camera, Holmes added: “Ah, just take it in. Eat it up, right?”

He further explained why his co-workers weren’t on the air, clarifying that the “two are on assignment” and were “both working today.”

Holmes then jokingly called out and praised another colleague on set, saying: “Thank you, Billy, for that, at least one member of the crew is supportive or just TJ being here.”

As he signed off from his solo segment, Holmes reassured viewers that his co-hosts will be back on the air soon.

“You can leave us now with comfort in knowing, guys, that Robach and Dr. Ashton will be back real, real soon, okay? Won’t be stuck with me, just me, much longer,” he explained.

Wednesday’s GMA 3 segment came hours after DailyMail broke the news about Holmes and Robach’s alleged relationship. The publication shared photos of the pair at different spots around New York City, including a bar. In one image, the duo was seen holding hands.

They also reportedly took a trip to a private cabin in upstate New York, two weeks before Thanksgiving.

News of the longtime friends’ romance came after they reportedly ended their separate marriages, sources told DailyMail. In August, Holmes split with his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig, who he shares his nine-year-old daughter, Sabine, with. That same month, Robach broke up with her husband of 12 years, Andrew Shue.

Neither Holmes or Robach have publicly confirmed if they’re dating. Though, they have both deactivated their Instagram accounts amid romance rumours.

Prior to deleting her account, Robach shared photos with her colleague on social media. After participating with Holmes in the New York City marathon in November, she posted a photo of them running side by side.

“NO WAY I could have ever accomplished this alone! I love this running crew so much. We encourage each other, train together and finish together,” she wrote in the caption, via Us Weekly.

The Independent has contacted ABC about Holmes and representative for Robach for comment.