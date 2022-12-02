Amy Robach and TJ Holmes subtly address relationship claims on GMA segment

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have subtly addressed the recent reports surrounding their alleged relationship.

During Friday’s segment of GMA 3: What You Need To Know, Holmes poked fun at how it has been an event week for him. His remark comes two days after the Daily Mail broke the news about his rumoured romance with Robach and shared photos of the pair together.

“You know, it’s too bad it’s Friday, it’s been a great week,” he said in the segment, which has been shared on Twitter. “I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it, take it all in.”

After Robach questioned and laughed at her colleague’s statement, she subtly acknowledged how this past week hasn’t been all that enjoyable for her.

“Speak for yourself,” she said. “I am very excited about the weekend, and I’m sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here, at least some of us do.”

Hours after the reports about their secret relationship were released, Holmes addressed Robach in an on-air appearance. While he didn’t mention the dating speculation, during Wednesday’s segment of GMA3, he did acknowledge that his colleagues, Robach and correspondent Jennifer Ashton were “on assignment” and missing from the broadcast.

“You can leave us now with comfort in knowing, guys, that Robach and Dr. Ashton will be back real, real soon, okay?”

Throughout the last two days, videos of Holmes and Robach laughing together have resurfaced. In a clip posted to GMA’s TikTok in March, the pair, who notably participated in the New York City Marathon together last month, exchanged running tips.

As Robach went on to talk about the benefits of running with a friend, she pointed at Holmes.

“It becomes social and fun when you’re working hard and at least you feel the excitement of doing it with someone, you don’t feel alone,” she said. “I really think that’s a huge big part of it, to have a run buddy. It’s really fun.”

When Robach gestured towards him, Holmes smiled and responded: “Aw, she pointed at me when she said friends. That’s so cute.”

Amid the news of the alleged romance, Holmes’ 2020 Facebook post, where he joked about giving wife Marilee Fiebig “reasons” to leave, has also resurfaced.

“That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine a** out the doooooooor,” he wrote at the time.

As reported by Daily Mail, Holmes and Robach were spotted holding hands on different outings together and took a trip to a private cabin, two weeks before Thanksgiving.

Sources also told the publication that they both ended their separate marriages in August, which is when Holmes and Fiebig. Robach and her husband of 12 years, Andrew Shue, also broke up that month.

While neither Holmes or Robach have publicly spoken out about their dating rumours, they have both deactivated the Instagram accounts. Shue has also deleted all photos of Robach from his Instagram.

The Independent has contacted ABC about Holmes and a representative for Robach for comment.