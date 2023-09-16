‘I hope everyone is OK’: Amy Schumer responds to backlash over Nicole Kidman joke

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amy Schumer has responded to the criticism over her joke about Nicole Kidman.

The Trainwreck star took to Instagram, posting a screenshot from her notes app with an explanation behind the quip she made about how Kidman was seated at the US Open.

“Okay so the joke I was making was the way she was posed didn’t seem like how a human sits,” Schumer wrote on 15 September. “I was not making fun of how she looks.”

Schumer said her intention was harmless, adding that she believes the film producer to be “beautiful and one of the most incredible actors of all time”.

The comedian also condemned the attention surrounding the joke amid all other news.

In her caption, the 42-year-old writer turned the focus on her audience.

“I hope everyone is okay and takes a deep breath including all of the think pieces written on this. You guys good?” she questioned. “To all of the people who commented on me. I’m so sorry I’m not prettier. Please forgive me. I apologise.”

She then conveyed her shock over her words seemingly attracting more attention than the “deadly storms sweeping the world,” the “man who was convicted of rape,” which appeared to be in reference to Danny Masterson, or the fact that “North Korea and Russia are getting too close for comfort”.

Schumer remarked: “But what got your goat was me saying that Nicole Kidman’s pose was not human-like.”

“Breathe y’all,” she continued. “To the people who write hateful things below I forgive you as a mother, a woman and most importantly as someone who also likes hot goss.”

Schumer was accused of “cyberbullying” Kidman after she posted a picture of the Oscar winner at the US Open on 9 September. The image displayed Kidman intensely watching the women’s singles final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

The Big Little Lies lead appeared wide-eyed as her hand propped up her chin. She donned a pink dress and teamed it with a side ponytail and fitted white jacket.

On Instagram, Schumer shared the photo of Kidman with the caption: “This how human sit.”

The post prompted anger and criticism from Schumer’s fans, with many upset with the comedian’s post. According to Page Six, one individual commented: “Are you cyberbullying Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman right now.”

“This post seems beneath you. What point are you trying to make here?” another social media user wrote, per the Daily Mail’s report.

Schumer subsequently removed the post on Monday and issued an apology after. “I want to apologise to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien,” she said.

In the since-deleted post with her offering of regret, she made a point to reference the letters Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis wrote to the judge in support of convicted rapist Danny Masterson.

“I will be asking the cast of That ‘70s Show to write letters advocating for my forgiveness,” Schumer proclaimed, adding the hashtag “#takingtimetoheal”.

As of now, Kidman has not addressed Schumer’s post.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Schumer and Kidman for comment.