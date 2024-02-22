Amy Schumer claims online critics don’t like her because she’s ‘not thinner’

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amy Schumer has revealed why she thinks people on the internet don’t like her.

The actor recently appeared on the latest episode of Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, where she mentioned that she thinks it boils down to her appearance. “I think they’re mad that I’m not thinner. I think they’re mad I’m not prettier and that I still feel like I have a right to speak,” she told the host.

“And I think that they don’t want any women to speak,” the comedian added, before asking: “What woman has ever opened her mouth and not been torn to shreds?”

She directly addressed her critics by mentioning that they feel “very comfortable sh***ing” on her and have “a lot of passion” when it comes to being as vocal as they are about her. “I could focus on that and it doesn’t feel good when the whole internet’s mad at you,” Schumer said. “Don’t get me wrong - it does not feel good and I don’t wish that on anyone if they don’t deserve it.”

Hirsch asked the comedian if she has become tougher over the years due to online criticism, to which Schumer replied that she’s used to it because of her Hollywood career.

“It’s been a long time people have been coming for me,” Schumer said. “So yeah, it’s just about how I’m feeling about myself.”

However, she is still attempting to “get better at navigating” the comments that appear online. Last week, Schumer responded to comments about a change in her facial appearance after her recent TV appearances.

The 42-year-old Trainwreck star issued a statement on her social media after online commenters questioned the “puffiness” of her face during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Alongside a poster promoting the new season of her comedy series, Life and Beth, Schumer encouraged fans to watch earlier runs of the show and added: “Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face!

“I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right, it is puffier than normal right now,” she said.

Schumer then noted that she lives with endometriosis, an often painful condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of the uterus. It can take several years for people with uteruses to get diagnosed with the condition, and research into the disorder is limited. The comedian underwent a hysterectomy and an appendectomy to treat the disease in September 2021.

“There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay,” she continued. “Historically women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men.

“I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation. But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self-love and acceptance of the skin you’re in.”

Schumer, who has spoken about body image and insecurities throughout her career, went on to note that she would prefer people to focus on her work instead of her face.

“Like every other woman/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head. But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this TV show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little.”

Ending her message, she quipped that despite having backup dancers during her appearance on Fallon’s show, “my face is the headline hahaha”.