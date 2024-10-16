WNBA star Angel Reese steals limelight from Victoria’s Secret models in crochet dress

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



While WNBA star Angel Reese wasn’t walking the runway of the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, she still managed to stand out from the crowd of famous faces.

The 22-year-old athlete attended the fashion extravaganza in New York City on Tuesday (October 15). Reese turned heads in her red crochet dress with spaghetti straps.

She completed her look – which was adorned with red beads – with a matching, long-sleeve sweater, along with a gold choker necklace, diamond rings, and silver earrings. She also had her hair in an updo and opted for a light pink lipstick.

On X/Twitter, fans gushed over Reese’s outfit, with one writing: “Looking gorgeous and beautiful.”

“She looks darling. Like so adorable,” another added, while a third tweeted: “Put her in the show she ateeee.”

Reese just completed her first season in the WNBA, as she plays for the Chicago Sky. During her rookie season, the forward established new league marks for single-season rebounds (446), offensive rebounds (172) and overall rebounding average (13.1).

open image in gallery Angel Reese at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show ( Getty Images for Victoria's Secr )

She became the first rookie with an All-Star Game double-double, and she became the first WNBA player to record back-to-back games of 20 or more rebounds, with her 24 double-doubles breaking the league’s rookie record.

She’s also had a busy offseason, as she was spotted at Usher’s concert last month in Los Angeles. During the show, Reese even had her special moment in the spotlight, with Usher walking over to her table and singing to her.

Last night marked the return of The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after a six-year hiatus. Back in May, Victoria’s Secret first confirmed that its signature fashion show was set to return to the runway. The last time the brand hosted the event in its usual television form was in 2018. However, Victoria’s Secret broadcasted its most recent fashion show in the form of a documentary, titled Victoria’s Secret: The Tour ‘23, on Prime Video in September of last year.

Some of the models who walked the runway at last night’s event – held at Brooklyn Navy Yard – were Ashely Graham, Barbara Palvin, Gigi Hadid, Tyra Banks, Irina Shayk, and Kate Moss.

Alex Consani and Valentina Sampaio also made history as the first transgender models to walk the runway. On the stage, Sampaio wore a black satin lingerie set with a bejeweled fishnet midi skirt and a giant black and copper striped bow on her back, a nod to the iconic Victoria’s Secret angel wings that have become synonymous with the brand. Consani had on a pale blue sequin lingerie set, with her own set of angel wings.