Angela Bassett has joked that she will do “something” at the 2023 SAG Awards, after Ariana DeBose claimed during her viral BAFTAs rap that the Black Panther star “did the thing”.

On Sunday, Bassett arrived on the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles ahead of the 29th annual SAG Awards in a yellow off-the-shoulder mermaid gown lined with tulle.

While speaking to People on the red carpet, Bassett was asked about DeBose’s viral shoutout, and her reference to the rap while giving an acceptance speech at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. “I guess Angela Bassett did the thing!” Bassett said during Saturday’s Awards.

On Sunday, Bassett admitted that she “couldn’t help herself,” when the interviewers referenced the shoutout.

People then asked the star whether she was going to “do the thing tonight,” at which point she said: “I don’t know…I mean, two times is okay. I’m going to do something,” while laughing.

On Twitter, fans claimed that Bassett “did the thing” already when it came to her outfit choice, with many praising the yellow gown.

“Angela Bassett did the thing!” one person tweeted, while another said: “Angela Bassett looks so good she really did do the thing!”

Bassett’s reference came after fans praised her for the full-circle moment during the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

“There’s something so elegant and supportive in Angela Bassett referencing Ariana DeBose’s much maligned #BAFTA2023 rap in her @sagaftra award acceptance speech. Game validates game. Angela and Ariana did the thing,” one person tweeted after the acceptance speech, while another said: “Angela Bassett saying: ‘I guess Angela Bassett did the thing’ In her speech was EVERYTHING!!!”

During Saturday’s awards, Bassett also revealed that she’d reached out to DeBose after the viral rap to check in and make sure she was okay.

“I DMed her last night. I did,” Bassett told Variety on the NAACP Image Awards red carpet. “It was beautiful ... I just wanted to make sure she was okay... because it’s a lot of attention. And she is A-okay.”