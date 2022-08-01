Angelina Jolie announces daughter Zahara will attend Black women’s college
Spelman College in Atlanta is the oldest liberal arts college for women in the US
Angelina Jolie has announced that her daughter Zahara, whom she shares with Brad Pitt, will attend a historically Black college for women in the autumn.
The actor and philanthropist shared the news in a post to Instagram on Sunday (31 July), telling followers that the 17-year-old has been accepted to study at Spelman College in Atlanta.
In the photograph, Zahara is seen smiling while surrounded by a group of new students.
“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” Jolie captioned the post.
“A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”
Spelman College is a private, historically Black college and America’s oldest liberal arts college for women.
The college aims to serve high-achieving Black students but will consider applications from women of all ethnicities and backgrounds.
Earlier this year, Jolie and Zahara visited Washington DC together to advocate for the renewal of the US Violence Against Women Act.
At the time, Jolie shared a photograph of herself and Zahara looking over her speech before she spoke at a press conference.
“Heading into the Senate’s introduction of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, I’m grateful and humbled to join with dedicated advocates and legislators,” Jolie said.
“I’m also glad to share in the advocacy with Zahara – and for her presence to calm my nerves before today’s press conference.”
Jolie opened up about her parenting approach in an interview with People in October 2021.
She said that she doesn’t feel like the “head” of her children, and tries to be “very honest” and “very human” with them.
“I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn’t you be?” Jolie said.
“We’re supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can’t figure out who they are if you don’t enthusiastically develop with them.”
Pitt and Jolie also have five other children together; twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, Pax, 18 and Maddox, 20.
