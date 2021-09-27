Fans are sharing their support for Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd amid rumours the pair are dating after they were spotted together on numerous occasions.

On Saturday, the actor and the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, were photographed having dinner together in Los Angeles.

The outing, which took place at restaurant Giorgio Baldi, according to the DailyMail, marks the second time that the potential couple have met up for dinner at the Italian eatery, as they were previously seen dining together in late June.

Jolie and The Weeknd were also seen spending time together in July, when they attended the same private concert, according to the outlet.

While neither the Maleficent star, 46, nor the Blinding Lights singer, 31, have addressed the rumours, a source previously told Page Six that the dinners are not about a romantic relationship but rather a business one, as The Weeknd is “focused on getting into the movie business”.

The Canadian singer, who previously starred in Uncut Gems, is currently starring in the HBO Max series The Idol, which he is co-writing and executive producing.

However, despite the previous claim that the pair’s meetings are business focused, fans have already begun expressing their happiness over the possibility of a romantic relationship between Jolie and The Weeknd.

“Say what you like about celebrity culture but Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd dating has truly given me some life,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd?? I did not see this coming but I’m onboard.”

“If The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie are dating then life is complete. Omgg please give me visuals,” someone else wrote.

However, not everyone was on board with the potential relationship, as others found the pairing an unlikely one.

“How do Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd even cross paths?” one person asked, while someone else tweeted: “I thought this was a joke.”

Jolie was previously married to Brad Pitt, who she shares six children with, from 2014 to 2019. She was also previously married to Billy Bob Thornton, from 2000 to 2003, and Jonny Lee Miller, from 1996 to 1999.

The Weeknd has previously dated Selena Gomez as well as supermodel Bella Hadid, who he was linked with on and off until 2019.