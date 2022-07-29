Angie Everhart denies ‘egging’ neighbour’s apartment following argument

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A representative for Angie Everhart has denied allegations that the former Playboymodel “egged” her neighbour’s home following an argument.

On Thursday 28 July, Everhart’s neighbour, Christina Savar, told TMZ that the two of them had an altercation about Savar’s dog barking too loudly late at night.

Ms Savar claimed that later that night, she heard her doorbell ring but did not answer it.

The next morning, she claimed to have found her front door and balcony covered in egg yolk and shells. She immediately called the police.

According to TMZ, no arrests were made and no report was filed.

Additionally, no more calls are believed to have been made about either of the women.

A representative for Everhart told the publication: “Obviously she had nothing to do with this, which is why police didn’t even file a report.

“Angie would never do anything to set a bad example for her son. This woman was served an eviction notice today by the building, because she has had problems consistently with many of the neighbors.”

Speaking to Page Six, the representative added: “The woman got an eviction notice from the building because of all of the complaints against her.

“Angie had Covid and the dogs of her neighbour never stopped barking from morning to night. The fact is the police came and wouldn’t even write a report.”

Ms Savar told TMZ that she is planning to move out of the property.

Everhart has been modelling since 1995 after appearing in various editions of Sports Illustrated. She posed nude for Playboy in February 2000.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Everhart for comment.