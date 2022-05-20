Anna Sorokin, the subject of Netflix’s hit series Inventing Anna, officially launched her own solo art exhibition in New York City on Thursday.

On Thursday evening, The Independent attended the invite-only art show held at the Public Hotel, where Sorokin, who is also known by the name Anna Delvey, unveiled her solo exhibit titled “Allegedly,” consisting of 20 pieces that she drew while being held at the ICE Orange County detention facility.

As guests waited for the art show to begin, which saw models wearing all black and walking through the room while holding Sorokin’s pieces in their hands, the artist herself made a virtual appearance.

At first, a record played and said that there was a collect call from “an inmate in Orange County Jail”. “To accept this call, press zero, to refuse this call, hang up or press one,” the recording continued. “Your call was not accepted. Please try again later.”

Although the recording initially sparked confusion from guests, Sorokin’s voice then quickly chimed in as she greeted attendees.

“Hi everyone, Anna Delvey here. I hope you guys are enjoying your evening so far,” she said. “I’m so very excited to unveil my first-ever art collection, titled ‘Allegedly.’ This is a collection of sketches I’ve created while in Orange County Detention.”

“I wanted to capture some of the moments of the past years, both never-seen-before and iconic, using the limited tools I have at my disposal,” she continued.

Sorokin then emphasised how different the pieces are from each other and how this was one of her first opportunities to sketch again since being detained.

“Some of the pieces are straightforward, others are more abstract and will be unique in meaning and appearance to the observer,” she said. “I studied fashion illustration in Paris and haven’t really sketched until my trial.”

“You’ve heard so many voices already, but this is the beginning of me telling my story, my narrative from my perspective,” she concluded. “I hope you guys enjoy the show.”

Inventing Anna follows the case of Sorokin, a socialite scammer who pretended to be a wealthy heiress under the name Anna Delvey.

She was eventually sent to prison for grand larceny and served less than four years before she was released on good behaviour in February 2021.

Sorokin was later detained by ICE again for overstaying her visa and will be sent back to Germany when she leaves the detention facility. However, she is now appealing her criminal charge and the ICE deportation order.