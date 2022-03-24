Anna Delvey (real name Anna Sorokin) is pleased that the Netflix series Inventing Anna has caught the attention of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

In response to former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announcing she tested positive for Covid-19 on 22 March, Psaki provided Clinton with a list recommendations to keep herself entertained during isolation. Psaki also tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time on Monday.

“Well, I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’ve got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine,” the former presidential candidate tweeted on Monday.

“Bill tested negative and is feeling fine. He’s quarantining until our household is fully in the clear,” she wrote in a separate tweet. “Movie recommendations appreciated!”

Psaki responded: “Finally watching Inventing Anna (and recommend!) And highly recommend lots of water, tea and juice.”

“Thank you for the tips, Jen—and hope you feel better soon!” Clinton replied.

The hit Netflix show Inventing Anna tells the true story of Anna Sorokin — played by Ozark’s Julia Garner — who posed as a rich German heiress and successfully conned friends and big banks out of hundreds of thousands of dollars under the name Anna Delvey. Sorokin was convicted of fraud and grand larceny in 2019 and awaits deportation back to Germany in an ICE detention centre in upstate New York.

In an interview with the Daily Mail published on 23 March, Sorokin said she is “happy to hear” Psaki has enjoyed watching Inventing Anna during quarantine. “BTW Jen Psaki just said on Twitter that she’s watching Inventing Anna and recommended it to Hillary Clinton,” Sorokin said. “[I’m] happy to hear that Jen Psaki is enjoying me during her ‘Netflix and quarantine’ time out.”

Sorokin ​​was released from prison in February 2021 after serving nearly four years of her sentence, before being taken back into custody by ICE for violating the terms of her visa. Last week, the convicted scammer had her deportation delayed after her lawyers filed a motion to stay the deportation. She has been at the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, New York, since March 2021.

“Also just got a stay from ICE and wondering if the two are somehow connected,” Sorokin said in the interview.

The Russian-born fake socialite was indicted on several counts of grand larceny and misdemeanour theft of services in 2017, after stealing an estimated $275,000.

Under the fake name Anna Delvey, she pretended to be a wealthy German heiress in order to establish herself in the New York social scene. Sorokin racked up thousands of dollars in unpaid hotel bills, and created fake bank statements showing she had access to €60m (approximately $66m) after failing to get investors for her private club, the “Anna Delvey Foundation”. She has since denied being a “con artist” and denied posing as a German heiress.