Anna Delvey will be launching a weekly podcast while under house arrest

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Anna Sorokin is set to launch her next project while on house arrest, a podcast called: The Anna Delvey Show.

The 32-year-old con artist partnered with Audio Up and Sean Glass’ Reunion Audio to launch her podcast, which she’ll be recording from her apartment in New York City. Sorokin, who is also known as Anna Delvey, was released on house arrest from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in October, after she overstayed her visa. She was initially convicted in 2019 for fraud and grand larceny and did a nearly-four year prison sentence.

In the trailer for the podcast, Sorokin, who is the subject of Netflix’s Inventing Anna, said that podcast listeners will have the opportunity to “meet the real” her. She noted that the show will be centred on the “concept of rules,” as she’ll be “talking to people who break them”.

“From art, politics, fashion, tech, finances, law, and more, The Anna Delvey Show will share honest and unfiltered conversations that will question traditional notions of what’s right and wrong,” she said.

Some of the guests on the podcast will include Emily Ratajkowski, Julia Fox, Jeremy Harris, and Kenny Schachter, as reported by Deadline. In a statement to the publication, Sorokin continued to open up about the goal of her podcast.

“This will be the first time I have my own platform to share my personal views on the public’s fascination with my life story while in conversation with guests across multiple industries,” she said. “I’m interested in examining how rule breaking can build you up as well as tear you down while also creating a polarizing reaction from the public.”

Audio Up’s Chief Creative Officer, Jimmy Jellinek, said that this podcast was a “truly visceral experience” that looks at the “fierce fascination with Anna and her public image”.

“Right or wrong, many of us find ourselves rooting for Anna’s future and that’s what this show examines,” he added.

Glass also emphasised how this podcast is a new opportunity for people to get to know “the real Anna Delvey’.

“Her experiences and point of view open people and provide audiences with a window into the featured guests they won’t hear elsewhere. Audiences will not hear anything like this anywhere else,” he added.

In addition, Deadline revealed that during her podcast, Sorokin will be releasing her first single, which was produced by Audio UP’s CEO, Jared Gutstadt.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first project that Sorokin is doing while on house arrest. In January, she announced that she’ll be hosting her own reality series, Delvey’s Dinner Club. For the weekly series, a “glitterati” of actors, musicians, socialites, and journalists will join Sorokin and engage in “candid conversations” about her experience “within the criminal justice system, her strategy to rebuild her image, and her plans for the future.”

In 2019, Sorokin was first convicted of defrauding New York banks, hotels, and others of $2750,000 while posing as the daughter of a German diplomat or oil baron. After paying back her victims, she was briefly released in February 2021, before she was arrested by ICE for overstaying her visa and then released on house arrest in October.