Anna Faris shares marriage advice she hopes her eight-year-old son follows when he’s older

Anna Faris has revealed the piece of relationship advice she hopes to pass down to her son Jack.

The House Bunny star opened up about her past relationships and marriages while speaking with Glennon Doyle during a recent episode of her Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast.

According to Faris, who married her first husband Ben Indra in 2004 when she was 27, before divorcing and later marrying Chris Pratt in 2009, who she shares eight-year-old son Jack with, she would encourage her son not to get married young.

“I don’t know if it’s too grumpy and cruel to say in a sense but if I could tell my eight-year-old son one thing that maybe he would stick to, I would really encourage him to not get married in his 20s,” Faris said.

The admission prompted Doyle to agree, with the author adding: “It should be illegal,” according to People.

After welcoming their son in 2012, Pratt and Faris ended their marriage in 2017. The actress has since gotten engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett.

However, according to Faris, she remembers when she got engaged for the first time, she did not even want to tell her parents.

“My future ex-husband said: ‘So have you called your parents?’ And I so did not want to call my parents,” Faris recalled. “I didn’t want to say yes! But he had planned the big surprise.”

Despite her first two marriages not working out, the 44-year-old said she was “surprised although she shouldn’t have been” by the support she received from her family, before imagining how much harder it is for those who worry about letting people down.

“People around me were so unfailingly supportive, kind, and I imagine that if I was feeling that way with already having a supportive family in place, I can’t imagine the pressure that we put on ourselves to please everybody around us. It’s almost like, how do we begin to think about what we want? How do we remove the context of everybody else?” Faris said.

In regards to her relationship with Barrett, the actress previously revealed that she knew early on they would work as a couple because they had an “immediate kind of intimacy”.

“We’re both probably introverts in a very similar way. And he has two children and that has been awesome. I’ve really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It’s been really rewarding,” she told People.