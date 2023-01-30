Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Anna Faris has opened up about how “liberating” she found it to pose nude for her upcoming Super Bowl commercial.

On 12 February, Faris will make her game day commercial debut in an ad for Avocados from Mexico. According to People, the ad will see The House Bunny star, 46, take on the role of Eve in the Garden of Eden.

For the ad, which the produce company described as a “story as old as time, how one magical avocado could change the world as we know it,” Faris told People that she appears in just “a tiny little thong and these jelly-like bra things, I guess they’re just nipple covers”.

However, according to Faris, she was comfortable in the minimal clothing because she feels she is at a point in her life where she can “embrace” her appearance.

“When I realised that the wardrobe in my trailer was a tiny little thong and these jelly-like bra things, I guess they’re just nipple covers, I thought to myself, all right, this is what my beautiful day is going to look like,” Faris told the outlet, adding: “I felt really proud that I’m kind of at this place in life where I could spend a lot of time feeling modest and insecure, or I just embrace it.”

The actress also joked that the lengthy hair extensions she wears in the ad helped make her comfortable, as she noted that she was able to “find security in the massive amount of hair”.

In addition to her voluminous hair, Faris credited the “beautiful” Garden of Eden set, and the other “minimally dressed young, very beautiful people,” with helping make her comfortable.

“There was also a lot of other minimally dressed young, very beautiful people. And I just thought, I’m just accepting this is just rad. We’re just in the Garden of Eden, which is glorious,” she recalled. “They created the most beautiful set, and we were all in it together.

“It felt liberating - for the first time in my life I was like: ‘Maybe I could be a part of a nudist colony if I take all the hair with me.’”

As for the steps Faris had to take to keep the upcoming commercial under wraps, she told the outlet that she had to tell her parents a white lie so they wouldn’t suspect her real reasons for being in Mexico City.

According to the Scary Movie star, this meant asking her parents to watch her son as she travelled to Mexico City to “location-scout” for a horror movie, which she noted she’s not actually writing.

“My parents think that I’m writing a horror movie, which I’m not,” she told People. “This is how little they know about the industry. I told them that I needed to location scout in Mexico City. So I needed to be gone for a few days, and they bought it. It was fun. It’s like: ‘Yeah, can you take care of the kids? I got to go location scout for the horror movie that I’m not writing.’”

In a trailer for the ad shared by People, which sees dinosaurs roam the earth and a fiery meteor, a narrator notes that,“since time began, there has been one fruit with the ability to change the world, one fruit that can alter history with one small bite”.

“One fruit with the ability to make everything better,” the narrator continues, as Faris opens an avocado in her hands.

The trailer concludes with a message noting that the “world is about to get better” along with the date of Super Bowl LVII.

The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday 12 February. You can find all of the best commercials so far here.