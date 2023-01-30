Who is in the Super Bowl?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl after respective victories over the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs secured a trip to their third Super Bowl in four years by escaping a valiant Bengals outfit 23-20.

The Kansas City quarterback had a typically stellar showing, finishing with two touchdowns and 326 passing yards, while his opposite number Joe Burrow threw for a touchdown and two interceptions. Two early field goals gave the home side an edge, but the Bengals were able to keep in touch through a field goal of their own.

The Chiefs again threatened to pull away when Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the end zone, however another field goal from Bengals kicker Evan McPherson ensured Cincinnati were only behind by seven at half time. They then drew even at the start of the third courtesy of a 27-yard touchdown to Tee Higgins.

Kansas City responded in kind, Marquez Valdes-Scantling finding the end zone to make it a 20-13 scoreline headed into the fourth quarter. A two-yard touchdown run from Bengals running back Samaje Perine again drew the scores level, but Harrison Butker’s third field goal of the night with just three seconds left on the clock ultimately sealed a thrilling victory for the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles had a much easier day at the office, cruising past the 49ers 31-7. San Francisco were helpless against Philadelphia’s running game, with four of the Eagles touchdowns coming on the ground. It marks Philadelphia’s first trip back to the Super Bowl since 2018.

Who is playing in Super Bowl 2023?

How can I watch and stream Super Bowl 2023?

Super Bowl will air live in the UK on ITV 1 and Sky Sports.

You can live stream the game via ITVX, or alternatively subscribe to NOW TV or NFL Game Pass.

The game will be live on Fox in the United States or streamed live on Fox’s official website, provided you have your TV login information to hand.

Other streaming outlets, which include Fox as part of their package, include: Hulu + Live TV ($70 per month), YouTube TV ($55 per month), fubo TV ($75 per month after a 7-day free trial) and Sling ($20 for your first month).