Who’s going to win Super Bowl 57? | You Ask the Questions

The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday 12 February, as the NFL playoffs come to a thrilling conclusion.

It promises to be a fascinating match to follow the drama of the Los Angeles Rams edging out the Bengals last year at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Independent’s Jack Rathborn answers your questions on MVP odds and which team is expected to take home the Lombardi Trophy.