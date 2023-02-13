Patrick Mahomes celebrates Super Bowl 2023 win with daughter Sterling Skye

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Patrick Mahomes has celebrated his Super Bowl 2023 win with his family in tow.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback led his team to victory against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday 12 February. To celebrate, the 27-year-old athlete made sure his wife and daughter were by his side.

At the end of the game, his wife Brittany Mahomes and their 24-month-old daughter Sterling Skye rushed onto the field to congratulate the NFL star. In pictures captured at the end of the Super Bowl, Mahomes is seen smiling and holding his daughter in his arms.

The quarterback also made sure to kiss his wife as confetti filled the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Over on Twitter, fans reacted to the sweet Super Bowl moment between Patrick Mahomes and his toddler.

“This is adorable,” tweeted one person.

In addition to daughter Sterling Skye, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are also parents to 11-week-old son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

The couple have been together for more than a decade, after sparking up a relationship when they were just in high school. The two teenagers even attended their high school prom together in 2013. The pair went on to attend different colleges, but maintained a long distance relationship.

Patrick Mahomes kisses wife Brittany after Super Bowl LVII win (Getty Images)

Nearly seven months after Mahomes won his first Super Bowl in February 2020, the two announced they were engaged. Later that same month, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Brittany revealed the “biggest challenge” about looking after her two young children at this year’s big game.

“The biggest challenge was packing all their stuff and making sure we had everything we needed for them for a week,” she told USA Today. “Two kids is a lot of luggage and so stressful, making sure you don’t forget anything.”

Patrick Mahomes celebrates Super Bowl win with daughter Sterling (Getty Images)

Looking back on Super Bowl 2021, which she attended when she was pregnant with daughter Sterling, Brittany explained how this year’s NFL game is different from years past.

“It’s totally different from the last Super Bowl we went to, but wouldn’t change it for the world,” she said. “Way more responsibilities and thoughts going through my head. Making sure they are fed, taking their naps and adjusting to the time change! Having to plan ahead for things and always thinking ahead.”

Although the parents welcomed their son Bronze last November, Brittany admitted that there was no other choice but to have both their children watch their father play in the Super Bowl.

“We didn’t really discuss any other options. This is an amazing accomplishment for Patrick, and we knew we wanted both kids there to witness it and support their dad!” she said. “Overwhelming, maybe, but that’s pretty normal for our life in general! He wants his kiddos with him as much as they can be!”