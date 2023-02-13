Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brittany Mahomes will be on mom duty at this year’s big game, as her husband and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, which kicks off on Sunday 12 February at 6:30pm ET, the 27-year-old mother shared the “biggest challenge” about having 23-month-old daughter, Sterling, and two-month-old son, Bronze, alongside her at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

“The biggest challenge was packing all their stuff and making sure we had everything we needed for them for a week,” Mahomes recently told USA Today. “Two kids is a lot of luggage and so stressful, making sure you don’t forget anything.”

The mother of two, who attended the Super Bowl in 2021 when she was pregnant with daughter Sterling, explained how this year’s NFL game is different from year’s past.

“It’s totally different from the last Super Bowl we went to, but wouldn’t change it for the world,” she said. “Way more responsibilities and thoughts going through my head. Making sure they are fed, taking their naps and adjusting to the time change! Having to plan ahead for things and always thinking ahead.”

While the couple welcomed their son Bronze last November, Mahomes admitted that there was no other choice but to have both their children watch their father play in the Super Bowl.

“We didn’t really discuss any other options. This is an amazing accomplishment for Patrick, and we knew we wanted both kids there to witness it and support their dad!” she said. “Overwhelming, maybe, but that’s pretty normal for our life in general! He wants his kiddos with him as much as they can be!”

However, the former pro soccer player added that she will have some help with her at this year’s game: “I do have help! And you should never feel any shame in having help.”

“I’m so grateful to have a team around me that is all hands on deck to help every step of the way, I could not do this without them,” she said.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes have been together for more than a decade, sparking up a relationship when they were just in high school. The two teenagers even attended their high school prom together in 2013. The pair went on to attend different colleges, but maintained a long distance relationship.

Nearly seven months after Mahomes won his first Super Bowl in February 2020, the two announced they were engaged. Later that same month, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child.

In February 2021, the Mahomes’ welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes. The pair finally tied the knot in March 2022, and welcomed their son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III in November that year.