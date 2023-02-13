Super Bowl 2023 LIVE: Eagles vs Chiefs latest score as Patrick Mahomes sparks comeback despite injury
The Philadelphia Eagles are a 1.5-point favourites against the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona
Super Bowl 57 is here and the Philadelphia Eagles battle the Kansas City Chiefs in what promises to be a thrilling finale to the NFL season.
Patrick Mahomes edged out Jalen Hurts for this season’s MVP award, but no quarterback has doubled up the most prestigious individual accolade in the sport with the Lombardi trophy since Kurt Warner in 1999.
The key battle in this game is likely to centre around Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the pressure exerted from the Eagles defense.
Should Mahomes prevail it will be a second ring in five years on this impressive run under Andy Reid, though Nick Sirianni hopes to complete a remarkable two-year transformation of the Eagles.
Follow live build-up to the game at State Farm Stadium this evening:
Super Bowl 2023 - *Eagles 24-21 Chiefs: 1st & 10 at KAN 30, 3rd 5:55
Call stands!
Big play for the Eagles! Chiefs lose a timeout...
Super Bowl 2023 - *Eagles 24-21 Chiefs: 3rd & 14 at KAN 45, 3rd 5:55
Hurts goes long down the field for Watkins but he can’t quite grab it!
On third down, there’s a delay of game - 3rd & 14.
But in a huge play, Goedert catches superbly from Hurts’ throw!
And yet, does he get both feet in bounds?!
And Chiefs challenge! Bit of confusion...
Super Bowl 2023 - *Eagles 24-21 Chiefs: 1st & 10 at PHI 49, 3rd 8:00
On third down... big completion for the Eagles!
Hurts finds Goedert down the field on the left-hand side - 20-yard gain!
Super Bowl 2023 - *Eagles 24-21 Chiefs: 2nd & 10 at PHI 25, 3rd 9:22
Scrap that, they’ve called it incomplete!
Let-off for Philly. It’s simply 2nd & 10....
Super Bowl 2023 - *Eagles 24-21 Chiefs: 1st & 10 at PHI 25, 3rd 9:30
CHIEFS TOUCHDOWN!
Unbelievable! Nick Bolton looks to be in again on a defensive touchdown - L’Jarius Sneed tackles Miles Sanders who fumbles the ball, and Bolton strolls in once more!
It will be reviewed...
Super Bowl 2023 - *Eagles 24-21 Chiefs: 1st & 10 at PHI 25, 3rd 9:30
It’s another touchback - and here comes Jalen Hurts for his first second-half involvement!
Super Bowl 2023 - Eagles 24-21 Chiefs: 3rd 9:30
CHIEFS TOUCHDOWN!
McKinnon gets close to the one-yard line but on second down the Kansas City Chiefs score through Isiah Pacheco, storming down the middle!
Butker’s extra-point is good - and there’s just three in it once more!
Brilliant response after half-time from Andy Reid’s team!
Super Bowl 2023 - Eagles 24-14 Chiefs: 1st & goal at PHI 5, 3rd 10:30
Amazing from Mahomes!
With a bad ankle, he runs outside the pocket and gets 20 yards himself!
First-and-goal...
Super Bowl 2023 - Eagles 24-14 Chiefs: 1st & 10 at PHI 24, 3rd 11;15
Mahomes hobbling outside the pocket finds Patrick Watson for another first down...
Super Bowl 2023 - Eagles 24-14 Chiefs: 1st & 10 at PHI 42, 3rd 12:50
A couple of first-down completions for Mahomes will do him the world of good - the second a brilliant grab by Kelce!
Chiefs running the ball here and there too... bright start.
