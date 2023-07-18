Influencer Annabelle Ham dies at age 22: ‘A light to the world’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Popular influencer Annabelle Ham has died at the age of 22, her sisters announced.

Ham, who had more than 73,000 followers on Instagram and an additional 77,000 subscribers on YouTube, was well known for her videos about life as a college student in Georgia, as well as makeup tips, and shopping hauls.

The news of her death was announced on Instagram on Monday 18 July by her sister, Alexandria Ham, who wrote of her family’s heartbreak over the 22 year old’s passing.

“There will never be words for how heartbroken my family and I are. Annabelle was such a light to the world. A spark-plug. If you knew Annabelle, you loved her and loved being around her,” Alexandria captioned a photo of her and her sister. “She loved others so well too. Please keep my family in your prayers.”

The influencer’s other sister, Amelia, also posted a public tribute on Instagram, where she described the 22 year old as “amazing”.

“Sometimes I don’t understand why god does things but, I can’t even put into words how hard this is. You would never think something like this would or could happen to you until it does. Annabelle was such a good sister to Alexandria, and me. She was amazing, she has gone to so many places seen and done so many things,” she wrote, along with a photo of the siblings.

“I know she always wanted to live life to the fullest, that’s what we have to do now. And I know she is dancing around in heaven right now. I can’t wait to give u a big hug one day.”

The YouTuber’s sorority at Kennesaw State University in Georgia also paid tribute to her passing on social media, where the organisation described Ham as “cherished by all who knew her”.

“Alpha Omicron Pi is mourning the loss of Annabelle Ham, Beta Zeta, who passed away on 15 July 2023,” the statement shared to Facebook read. “Annabelle lived a vibrant life, brought smiles into every situation, and was cherished by all who knew her.

“Our sisterhood is completely heartbroken for the Ham family and for a beautiful life tragically cut short. The Fraternity will share more details as available regarding how to honour Annabelle’s life, how to support the sisters of the Beta Zeta Chapter during this time of grief, and instructions for the formal draping of the badge to honour our sister.”

As of now, a cause of death is not known. The Independent has contacted a representative for Ham for comment.

Following the news of her death, Ham’s social media accounts have been flooded with tributes and messages of condolence from her fans and followers.

“Rest in peace to the most caring and beautiful soul. You’re in a better place,” one comment under Ham’s most recent Instagram post reads, while another individual wrote: “Your light shined on everyone you knew, truly a beautiful person inside and out. You made such an incredible impact on others. Rest in peace.”