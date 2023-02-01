Videos of Anne Hathaway dancing during Valentino party go viral: ‘Mesmerising’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anne Hathaway’s fans are applauding her dance moves after she was captured enjoying herself on the dance floor during Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week after-party.

On Wednesday, the Devil Wears Prada star, 40, attended the Valentino haute couture show in Paris. For the occasion, Hathaway wore a beaded leopard print dress with matching tights. She accessorised the look with a matching clutch and matching leopard print heels, while she wore her hair down in loose waves.

Following the fashion show, which Hathaway attended alongside her husband, Adam Shulman, the actress made an appearance at the fashion house’s after-party, where she was filmed dancing with guests on the dance floor.

In one video shared to TikTok by user @kerrosene, Hathaway, who was still wearing her leopard-print outfit, could be seen dancing and singing along to “Lady Marmalade” from the Moulin Rouge soundtrack on the crowded dance floor.

The video, which has since been viewed more than 11 million times, has been met with hundreds of comments from fans praising Hathaway for letting loose and enjoying herself.

“How do I party with Anne Hathaway?” one person asked, while another said: “She IS the moment.”

“I am obsessed with her,” someone else admitted.

Others took the opportunity to applaud Hathaway’s look for the fashion show, with another fan writing: “She looks incredible,” while some suggested the 40 year old is “ageing backwards”.

(Getty Images)

The viral video wasn’t the only glimpse fans got of Hathaway dancing at the after-party, as multiple videos shared to Twitter also showed the actress enjoying herself as she swayed and twirled to the music.

“She’s a total vibe,” one fan tweeted, while another said: “That video of Anne Hathaway dancing to ‘Lady Marmalade’ is so mesmerising like I’ve been rewatching it nonstop.”

The viral videos of Hathaway dancing come after the actress opened up about the anxiety she used to feel about big events, and how she learned to overcome it and enjoy herself, while speaking to Entertainment Tonight in October 2022.

“I’m so lucky that my life has always been very, very full and fortunate. But I’m in a place where I’m able to enjoy it differently,” she told the outlet while attending an Elle Women in Hollywood event. “I used to come to these things and I would truly tremble. I would be so anxious. It is a little sad that I was able to be in all those wonderful places and the only thing I could feel was scared.

“I’m just living life a little differently now and I’m enjoying it. I’m so focused and connected to my gratitude.”

At the time, Hathaway also acknowledged that “nights like this are rare, and they should be enjoyed”.

In addition to praise for her Valentino look, Hathaway has also sparked comparisons to her Devil Wears Prada character Andy Sachs during her time in Paris, after she was photographed wearing a pageboy cap similar to the one she wore in the 2006 film.