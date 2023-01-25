Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A model has earned praise for her ‘iconic’ multitasking capabilities after sharing a photo of herself breastfeeding backstage during the Schiaparelli fashion show.

Maggie Maurer walked the runway during the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2023 couture show in Paris this week. During the show, the model and mother-of-one modelled an ankle-length dress, while her face and glasses were completely covered with metallic gold face paint applied by celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath.

The over-the-top makeup didn’t prevent Maurer from fulfilling her parenting duties, however, as the model shared a photo of herself taken backstage, in which she could be seen breastfeeding her newborn Nora-Jane.

In the photo, which Maurer shared to Instagram, she could be seen wearing the full face of gold makeup and a white robe as she fed her newborn in her lap. To prevent the makeup from transferring, Maurer wore a plastic covering around her neck and shoulders.

“#BTS [behind the scenes] #Mommy,” Maurer captioned the photo, which has since been liked more than 12,900 times.

The photo prompted an outpouring of praise from Maurer’s followers and peers, with one person writing: “Best photo from the entire day.”

“You’re simply ICONIC,” another person wrote, while someone else commented: “This is amazing. You’re amazing.”

“This is the only thing that matters,” celebrity chef Sophie Roe added.

This is not the first time that Maurer has celebrated her role as a mother while modelling, as she previously walked the runway during Nensi Dojaka’s Autumn/Winter 2022 show while pregnant with her daughter.

Maurer’s post comes after Schiaparelli’s show sparked a debate over the use of “faux-taxidermy” on the catwalk. The Italian fashion house’s latest collection, which was inspired by Dante’s Inferno, featured dresses adorned with the lifelike busts of a lion, snow leopard and wolf.

The controversial collection sparked a debate on social media, where some accused the brand of encouraging trophy hunting.

However, on Schiaparelli’s Instagram, where it shared photos from the fashion show, it noted that “no animals were harmed in making this look”.