Kylie Jenner wears life-sized lion head during appearance at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner sported a lifesize lion’s head attached to her black dress as she made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

The reality star turned heads with her outfit as she arrived for the star-studded Schiaparelli show on Monday.

The fake head was sewn to the front of her black velvet dress.

Sharing photos of the outfit on Instagram, Jenner captioned the post: “Beauty and the beast”.

She added that the “beautiful” lion’s head was “constructed by hand using manmade materials”.

