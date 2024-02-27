Anne Hathaway hilariously jokes to Anna Wintour about her tight Versace dress

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anne Hathaway amusingly showed followers the expectations versus reality of her fashion week outfits.

For Milan fashion week, Anne Hathaway looked glamorous in a red Versace dress to the fashion house’s Fall Winter 2024 womenswear runway show on Friday, but a video captured by Lara Volpato for Women’s Wear Daily on Instagram, revealed how impossible it was to sit in the dress.

Hathaway could be heard telling Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, 74, that in order to rock the tight dress, she had to make a few sacrifices. “Can you breathe?” Wintour asked Hathaway, to which the Eileen actor replied with a laugh: “Very easily. I can’t turn but I can breathe.”

Wintour, the rumoured inspiration of Hathaway’s popular Devil Wears Prada film, greeted Hathaway before the show began, giving major Miranda Priestly vibes. The actor, however, didn’t embody her character, assistant Andy Sachs, while at the Versace show, as she was bold and vibrant in her Versace look.

The Oscar winner resembled more of a femme fatale than the plucky protagonist of a typical 2000s film, with her smokey eye makeup, red pumps, and black handbag. On the runway, a model donned the same look albeit styled monochramically, donning a pair of matching red leather driving gloves as well as red ankle-strapped heels.

Wintour and Hathaway were among the starstudded spectators of the show, which included K-pop stars Hyunjin of Stray Kids and NingNing of Aespa. Gigi Hadid - a Versace favourite - embraced the punk-infused runway collection as she strutted down the catwalk. She was seen donning a black button-up dress with a sheer built-in top and white collar and cuff detailing, accessorised with a handbag, leather gloves, and Black Swan-esque eye makeup.

Versace described the show aesthetic as a “quiet rebellion” on Instagram, however, nothing was subtle about the model’s bold eye makeup and leather accessories. “It’s all about punk,” makeup artist Pat McGrath told Vogue. “The focus is a wet, inky-black eye that feels very rebellious, but is still glamorous and sexy. So it’s punk, but it’s still very Versace.”

This was likely as quiet and pared down as Versace is going to get, with the fashion house widely known for its ostentatious flair. Donatella Versace has been in charge of the fashion house since her late brother died in the late 90s. She has steadily been steering the ship for decades, setting the brand apart from all the changes and upheaval going on with the brand’s Italian contemporaries like Moschino and Gucci. The former’s new creative director debuted his first collection at Milan Fashion Week, while Gucci’s Sabato De Sarno has come into his own with the latest collection following his replacement of Alessandro Michele.