Anne Hathaway shares sweet moment with her son at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Germany

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Anne Hathaway and her son served something special to the crowd at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Germany.

The Devil Wears Prada lead and her eight-year-old son Jonathan stepped out for a sparkling night in Gelsenkirchen on Friday, July 19, singing along with the “Anti-Hero” vocalist as she ran through her multi-album setlist. And while Hathaway, 41, and her eldest child were enjoying the view from the VIP section, they wanted to share their experience with other concertgoers who weren’t sitting with them in the enclosed area.

In footage posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the actor is seen dancing to Swift’s “...Ready for It?” in an airy white button-down, matching shorts, and a blue lace bustier. Other social media users published footage of Hathaway and Jonathan from the concert, showing Jonathan handing out snacks to people in the stadium.

One pleased fan snapped a selfie with The Idea of You star and wrote: “Did not think I would be spending #GelsenkirchenTSTheErasTour in front of Anne Hathaway and her family. She was the sweetest, taking pictures and dancing and her son came to bring us snacks from their stash and traded bracelets with us.”

Another attendee noted that Jonathan was handing out bottles of water too. “Absolutely adorable,” the X user remarked.

Hathaway’s appearance at night three of the Grammy winner’s sought-after concert series was due to her recent shooting in Germany for the movie Mother Mary, according to multiple reports.

On Instagram, the Hollywood favorite showed her appreciation and love for Swift with a sweet message. “Thank you phenomenal, moving, powerful, fearless @taylorswift,” she wrote on July 20 over a video of Swift performing in a flouncy yellow gown.

“Huge shout-out to the incredible Eras crew! Best picture-wrap celebration EVER,” Hathaway continued.

The One Day actor shares her sons Jonathan and Jack, four, with her husband of 12 years, Adam Shulman. Hathaway tied the knot with the actor and producer in 2012. The on-screen stars met in 2008 at the Palm Springs Festival, catching each other’s attention from the second they locked eyes. However, Hathaway and Shulman’s romantic relationship didn’t blossom until some time after.

“We hit it off immediately, but it took us a pretty long time to get together. He thought that I had a boyfriend, and I thought that he had a girlfriend, so I thought that I’d better keep my distance because I didn’t want to be that girl,” Hathaway told Vogue in 2010.

A year later, the duo officially stepped out as a couple for the first time at the premiere of A Streetcar Named Desire. Now, the married couple share their two kids, supporting one another while the other is off filming or working on a new project.