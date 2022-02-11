Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, but one couple who aren’t feeling the pressure are Annette Bening and Warren Beatty.

Annette Bening shared during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show how her husband likes to celebrate Valentine’s Day. "Valentine’s is pretty low-key,” the actor told host Kelly Clarkson. “He will generally make me a little valentine with just a little red felt pen and make a little heart.”

She added, “He’s very economical in his message.” Bening said that finding gifts for Beatty is difficult because there’s nothing to buy for him that he likes. “It’s usually something small, it’s a note, it’s a flower.” The couple will be celebrating 30 years of marriage in March.

Actor and director Kenneth Branagh joined Bening on the show to promote their film Death on the Nile. The Belfast director shared that he and his wife, Lindsay Brunnock, have been married for 18 years and his Valentine’s Day tradition is performing bad poetry for his wife. Offering up an example, he said, “Roses are red, violets are blue, you need the bathroom but I use the loo.”

Bening and Beatty share four children together. In 2020, the Oscar nominee opened up to The Daily Beast about her experience parenting her transgender son Stephen, saying he "taught me a lot about what it means to be a human being, and be responsive to your own development, and your own notions of self.”

"These are evolving issues for a lot of people, and that’s why some people don’t come out until they’re older – or they come out and as they come out, they might shift and change the way they express their sexuality or their gender," she said.