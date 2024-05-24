Anya Taylor-Joy fangirls over surprise message from RHOSLC’s Lisa Barlow

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Anya Taylor-Joy had the ultimate fangirl reaction when she received a surprise message from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow.

The Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star, 28, appeared on Today With Hoda & Jenna, where she was given a sweet gift from the NBC co-anchors. Speaking to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on May 24, Taylor-Joy explained that she recently caught the reality TV bug after watching the explosive season four finale of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Bravo.

“I never understood reality TV,” the Menu star began. “I wanted to. A lot of people find a lot of comfort in it, and every time I’d watch it I was like: ‘They’re the girls.’”

That is, until a friend had shown her the season four finale of RHOSLC, in which newcomer housewife Monica Garcia was revealed to be trolling her fellow cast members through a burner social media account, titled “Reality Von Tease”. The shocking “Reality Von Tease” scandal unfolded during a cast trip to Bermuda, as fellow housewife Heather Gay unveiled Garcia’s true identity to the women in a bombshell episode that aired earlier this year.

“Someone showed me the season finale and I was like: ‘I need to know what possessed all of these people to behave in this way,’” Taylor-Joy recalled, adding that she “started from season one” and “cannot wait for the next season”.

The co-hosts then informed Taylor-Joy that they “have a little something” to give her, as the Queen’s Gambit star’s eyes immediately widened in excitement. At that point, a clip from RHOSLC star Lisa Barlow appeared on the screen, prompting Taylor-Joy to scream and cover her mouth.

“Hey, Anya,” began the Utah-based reality star in her message to Taylor-Joy. “I heard you love our show and you know we love you so much too. Thanks so much for watching, baby gorgeous!” Barlow said, referencing her iconic line from the Bravo franchise.

“Shut up!” the Emma star exclaimed in response. “I’m so dead.”

Taylor-Joy also jokingly urged the RHOSLC stars to “get back to filming”.

The “Reality Von Tease” scandal isn’t the only bit of drama the women of Salt Lake City, Utah, have faced while filming the series – which debuted on Bravo in 2020. Former cast member Jen Shah, who was featured on seasons one through three of RHOSLC, pleaded guilty to fraud charges in July 2022 following her involvement in a telemarketing scam. Shah is currently incarcerated at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, where she is fulfilling her six and a half year sentence.

While Taylor-Joy may be a new enjoyer of the Real Housewives franchise, Rihanna recently proved she’s the ultimate superfan of reality television when she professed her love for all things Bravo.

“My favorite obsession? My kids,” Rihanna said, when asked about her current favorite obsessions at the launch of her Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone show. “After that, it’s Real Housewives, after that it’s Vanderpump Rules, and then anything Bravo.”

She then jokingly added about Andy Cohen, executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise: “Andy Cohen didn’t pay me to say that, I promise. I’m just – I’m obsessed.”

Production for season five of RHOSLC began in early February this year. A premiere date has yet to be announced.