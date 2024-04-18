Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rihanna, the ultimate fan of reality television, has once again professed her love for all things Bravo.

The “Diamonds” singer, 36, recently stepped out in London for the launch of her Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone shoe. Rihanna looked chic in a beige overcoat and brown button-up blouse as she rocked bleached blonde tresses with bangs, a bold red lip and matching red nails.

While walking the red carpet, the Fenty Beauty founder was asked about her current favourite obsessions - and she didn’t hold back.

“My favorite obsession? My kids,” Rihanna said, before giving the answer that everyone can relate to. “After that, it’s Real Housewives, after that it’s Vanderpump Rules, and then anything Bravo.”

She then jokingly added about Andy Cohen, executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise: “Andy Cohen didn’t pay me to say that, I promise. I’m just - I’m obsessed.”

The “Work” singer also mentioned how another reality TV series, RuPaul’s Drag Race, “makes [her] so happy all the time”.

This isn’t the first time Rihanna has expressed her love for the Real Housewives franchise. Two months before welcoming her son, RZA, in May 2022, the Savage X Fenty designer revealed that she’s been taking parenting tips from the glitzed-out reality stars. Speaking to Elle at the time, Rihanna revealed which Real Housewives cast member she resonates with the most.

“Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom,” she said about the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member. “Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that’s really inspiring to me.”

However, Rihanna said she can see herself being more like Teresa Giudice as she noted: “But Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids.”

Giudice, from Real Housewives of New Jersey, has been known to flip a table when somebody crosses her. “She will flatten you about those kids,” Rihanna continued. “And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.”

The “Umbrella” singer also made headlines when she met Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards at the Colorado-based western apparel store, Kemo Sabe. Back in December, Richards broke the internet when she shared a photo of herself and her daughters - Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15 - posing with Rihanna at her favourite store.

“Beautiful inside and out @badgalriri,” Richards captioned the post. “Making new memories @kemosabe1990.”

The 55-year-old Bravo star later shared details about their fateful meeting at Kemo Sabe. During an appearance on Kelly Ripa’s SiriusXM show, Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Richards explained that she was simply popping into Kemo Sabe for something she needed when the store’s employees informed her that Rihanna was shopping inside.

However, Richards told the Kemo Sabe workers that Rihanna was a fan of Bravo and asked them to let her know she had entered the store. The Halloween actor then revealed that Rihanna had given her some advice about her rocky relationship with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, after their separation played out on season 13 of the show.

“She said: ‘Next time one of these women wants to know all the details of the intimacies of your marriage, tell them: ‘Why do I need to give you the blueprint to my home when I’m already renovated?’” Richards recalled. “I was like: ‘This woman is so smart. She’s such a woman’s woman.’ She was so incredibly supportive and sweet and just such a beautiful person just inside and out.”

Most recently, Rihanna shared her hot takes on Vanderpump Rules’ #Scandoval, rumours that Richards is dating female country music singer Morgan Wade, and the shocking “Reality Von Tease” scandal that shook the cast of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City during the season four finale.

When asked by Interview Magazine’s Mel Ottenberg if she thinks RHOSLC one-season wonder Monica Garcia should return to the show - after she was revealed to be trolling her fellow cast members through a burner social media account, titled “Reality Von Tease” - Rihanna candidly replied: “I mean, if Tom Sandoval can come back, Monica should definitely be able to come back.”

As for whether there’s any truth to speculation that Richards and Wade are in a relationship, Rihanna jokingly said: “I mean, duh.”

“Listen, I love Kyle. It’s weird commenting on her relationship because I don’t know the facts. I just feel like she was able to re-observe her marriage through a new lens,” she continued. “For once, someone else made her feel valued, made her feel like she was cute and quirky and fun and all the great things that maybe were taken for granted before. And that’s why I believe that there’s something with Morgan, because sometimes, it takes that for you to fight for what you deserve.”