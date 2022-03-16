Rihanna reveals type of mother she’ll be as she enters third trimester of pregnancy

Apart from being a Grammy award-winning singer and beauty mogul, Rihanna is also a soon-to-be mom and a Real Housewives superfan.

Now, the singer has revealed to Elle that she’s in her third trimester of pregnancy, and explained which Real Housewives cast member she resonates with the most as a soon-to-be mother.

The Bravo TV series consists of many mothers throughout its nationwide franchises, but there are only two that Rihanna sees herself emulating as she prepares for her new baby.

“Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom,” she said about the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member. “Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that’s really inspiring to me.”

However, according to Rihanna, she can see herself being more like Teresa Giudice from New Jersey, as she noted: “But Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids.”

Giudice, from Real Housewives of New Jersey, has been known to flip a table when somebody crosses her. “She will flatten you about those kids,” Rihanna continued. “And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.”

The Fenty Beauty founder - who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky - recently celebrated the launch of Fenty Beauty across Ulta Beauty’s stores, which became available on 6 March.

Rihanna, 34, also shared the best advice she’s received as she enters her final trimester. “Probably the best advice is to sleep now because I won’t get much later,” she said. “I need to work on that before it’s a thing of the past.”

The singer announced her pregnancy on 31 January during an outing in Harlem, New York City with her rapper boyfriend. The series of photographs showcased Rihanna’s baby bump in a long pink puffer jacket while A$AP Rocky held her hand as they walked in the snow. Since the announcement, Rihanna’s maternity fashion, which she has described as “rebellious,” has featured latex crop tops, babydoll negligee, and body jewelry draped over her growing bump.

As for her pregnancy glow, some of it can be attributed to Fenty Beauty. “Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, oh, do I have to get dressed? Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person. I just focused a lot on moisturising and on contouring,” the Diamonds singer said.

“The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you’re going to do your makeup. But I like challenges,” she continued. “I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways. And with beauty, there’s so much that you can do.”