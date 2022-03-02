Rihanna sent fans wild with her "iconic" response to a heckler who called her out for being "late" to a Dior fashion show.

The expectant mother was seen showcasing her latest maternity style as she made her way through a crowd of photographers and fans in Paris, only for someone to give her a hard time.

A bystander can be heard repeatedly yelling “you’re late, you’re late”.

In response, the superstar fired back: "no s***" and continued walking.

Rihanna's fans are calling the moment "iconic" and have already created countless memes.

