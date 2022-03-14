Rihanna has reflected on her widely praised maternity style, with the singer revealing it was important for her to reject what society expects pregnant women to wear.

Since revealing in January that she is pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky’s first child, the Fenty Beauty founder has stepped out on a number of occasions in memorable outfits, including a black babydoll negligee during Paris Fashion Week and a bright blue full-length bodysuit with cut-out details.

During a recent launch party for Fenty Beauty at Ulta, the 34-year-old billionaire, who wore a silver floor-length sequin skirt, a silver long-sleeved cut-out bralette, and a silver belly chain, was asked by Bustle about her unique maternity style.

According to Rihanna, her goal has been to embrace the opposite of what society has told her. “It’s been me personally saying, I’m not going to buy maternity clothes. I’m not gonna buy maternity pants, jeans, dresses, or [do] whatever society told me to do before,” the Diamonds singer said.

As for how the beauty entrepreneur would define her maternity style, Rihanna told the outlet she would probably sum it up as “rebellious,” as it challenges the maternity styles she has seen in the past.

“Maybe… rebellious? When I saw women dress during their pregnancy [in the past], I’d think that that was the only way,” she explained. “So I challenged myself to push it further and really just have fun with [maternity style]. Because there’s nothing more fun than a challenge for me. Like that’s where I get creative. That’s where I’m forced to come up with new ideas and new ways to make it work.”

Rihanna also said that, if anything, her pregnancy has given her the opportunity to enjoy a “little extra boost” of fun and creativity with her style sense, and that she plans to continue the trend after she gives birth.

“And now I don’t want it to end. There’s going to be the other side of pregnancy, which is like your ‘snap back’ body, and that’s going to be a challenge in and of itself. So I’m looking forward to being creative in that [stage] as well,” she said.

The singer’s maternity style has been applauded on social media, where fans have shared their praise for Rihanna’s stomach-baring looks.

“I really respect Rihanna for not changing her clothes at all after getting pregnant. All the maternity clothing I see in shops are so matronly, and I feel like it’s an expectation to succumb to modesty during pregnancy. I love how her style stayed just as piquant as before,” one person recently tweeted.

Another said: “Man I’m just soooo obsessed with Rihanna’s maternity looks.”

While Rihanna is enjoying the chance to push the envelope when it comes to maternity style, she told the outlet that it isn’t always easy, as “everything that seems simple is such a task right now”.

“Getting up off the couch, figuring out what I’m going to wear, wearing heels, getting dressed. Everything that seems simple is such a task right now, so I’m just going to go step-by-step,” she said, adding that she is trying not to “overthink” her soon-to-be motherhood and is instead “trying to embrace the journey as it comes, because there’s so much unknown”.

As for what aspect of motherhood she is most excited about, Rihanna said it is meeting her and Rocky’s baby.

“Meeting my baby! Are you kidding me?” she said. “I got all the 3D scans and ultrasounds, and I can’t wait to meet them. And, you know, the diapers and whatnot will follow.”