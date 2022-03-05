Rihanna highlights baby bump in skintight blue jumpsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Ever since Rihanna announced her pregnancy with that iconic photo shoot last month, she’s been taking every opportunity to show off her maternity style — and fans are delighted.

The 34-year-old has recently been spotted at Paris Fashion Week and just posted her latest look to Instagram.

In a series of images, Rihanna is seen wearing a skintight blue jumpsuit with a cut out waist that highlights her baby bump.

She’s wearing matching blue sunglasses, turquoise heels and a green trench coat.

The singer captioned the images simply with the phrase: “Thicc”.

Earlier this week Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, was praised for her “iconic” response when a fan heckled her for turning up late to the Dior show.

In a video shared to Twitter, a bystander is heard repeatedly yelling “you’re late, you’re late”.

Rihanna responded to the heckler with just two words: “No s***”.

Her response quickly went viral, with one social media user writing: “I could watch this 1,000 times and I’d keep getting chills, what a f***ing boss.”

Another said: “That woman must be new around here. She’s not late, y’all simply are just early.”

Rihanna’s bump-first approach to dressing has been lauded by fans, with many saying it’s “changed the game” for maternity fashion.

Celebrity personal stylist Marian Kwei recently told The Independent: “Rihanna’s maternity style can be best described as ‘dressing up the bump’.

“She is not dressing around the bump, which is what we mere mortals do when we become pregnant. She is making a moment out of her bump.”