Kyle Richards reveals Rihanna gave her advice on marriage issues

Kyle Richards tapped an unexpected friend for advice on marriage issues.

During a recent appearance on the SiriusXM show, Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, the 55-year-old Bravo favourite opened up about the support she got from Rihanna back in December.

While visiting Aspen, Colorado, Richards ran into the “Umbrella” singer, and the two got to talk about how difficult it is to answer questions about marital woes. Rihanna, 36, was in Kemo Sabe, a local Western apparel store, when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star decided to pop in for something she needed.

Upon entry, the store employees told Richards that Rihanna was upstairs, and she asked if they could alert the Fenty Beauty creator that she had entered. Apparently, the Bajan singer was a known fan of her reality show.

“She stopped my daughter once and tapped my daughter on the shoulder when she was with a group of her friends, and my daughter turned around,” Richards explained to Ripa.

The moment the two A-listers were acquainted, they immediately dove into a deep conversation.

Richards admitted: “I haven’t told anybody this. But she said something that was so amazing to me, and I was like, ‘Oh my god.’”

“She said, ‘Next time one of these women wants to know all the details of the intimacies of your marriage, tell them, ‘Why do I need to give you the blueprint to my home when I’m already renovated?’” the reality figure proclaimed. “I was like, ‘This woman is so smart. She’s such a woman’s woman.’ She was so incredibly supportive and sweet and just such a beautiful person just inside and out.”

Over the last year, Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, have been the point of conversation for reality TV fans after they announced their separation. The mother-of-four met Umansky, 53, in 1994. Two years later, the pair tied the knot, just a few months before welcoming their first daughter, Alexia, together.

Then, in July 2023, the couple confirmed their separation. However, both Richards and Umansky made it clear the rumours that they were getting a divorce, which had circulated in the months before their announcement, were false. They published a joint statement on Instagram: “Any claims regarding divorce are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage.

“There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately,” the statement continued. “While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”