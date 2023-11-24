Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky have celebrated Thanksgiving together, four months after announcing their separation.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, and the real estate agent, 53, each took to their respective Instagram Stories on 23 November to show how they were spending the holiday. Richards shared a video of her three German shepherds playing around the house and tagged her estranged husband, who could be seen chatting with friends in the background.

Meanwhile, The Agency CEO and founder shared clips of his Thanksgiving preparation to his Instagram Story. In one video, Umansky revealed that the hosts were expecting “15 or 16” guests at their home in Encino, California.

“Okay, the turkey has been cut, it has been cooked. Let me see the turkey,” he said to Richards, as she lifted up the lid of the serving dish to show the finished turkey. “Let me see the next one,” Umansky told Richards, who lifted up the remaining lids to show off their side dishes of mashed potatoes and peas.

He then panned his camera to reveal their second turkey and some freshly baked cookies, proclaiming: “We are good!”

The luxury real estate broker shared a message of gratitude to his followers amid a “rough year” for the couple of 27 years. “I’m grateful and thankful for life, I am grateful for all the love and energy. [Thanksgiving] is one of my favorite holidays because it reminds us all to have gratitude,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Richards and Umansky announced they were separating in July after 27 years of marriage. Following reports the pair were getting a divorce, the reality TV stars maintained that the divorce rumours were “untrue”. However, the RHOBH alums admitted they’ve experienced a “rough year” and one of the “most challenging” times in their marriage.

(Instagram / Mauricio Umansky)

“But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” the couple shared in a joint statement. “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Richards and Umansky, who first met in 1994, have three daughters together: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15. The RHOBH star was previously married to Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she welcomed daughter Farrah Brittany, 34.

In 2010, the Halloween actor joined the cast of Bravo’s RHOBH and has been a prominent cast member ever since. Meanwhile, Umansky is the star of the Netflix reality series Buying Beverly Hills, which follows his real estate business and his two daughters - Farrah and Alexia - as agents.

This isn’t the first time Richards and Umanksy have spent the holidays together as a family. Just one day after they announced their separation, the estranged couple put on a united front by celebrating Independence Day together on 4 July. The broker shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram, which showed them celebrating the Fourth of July at a parade and air show.

“Happy Independence Day,” he captioned the post. “Hope everyone is having a great day.”

Most recently, Richards appeared on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen, where she revealed that she was the driving force behind their decision to separate. “It originated from me,” she said in October.

She also revealed that she and Umansky continue to live under the same roof amid their separation. “I let him stay in the primary bedroom,” Richards told Cohen, noting that she’s been staying on the second floor of their shared home.

While Richards and Umansky recently spent the Thankgiving holiday together, fans have been watching as the couple navigate their marriage during RHOBH season 13, which aired on 25 October. However, the real estate broker recently revealed that he’s decided not to watch the current season of the Bravo show.

“I know that they’re dramatising everything. There’s a bunch of stuff that I don’t really want to see because it will just create more noise for me and more opinions,” Umansky said during The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast on 16 November. “The people that watch that show are all opinionated and they just don’t realise that there are two humans on the other side of that opinion. That’s really, really difficult.”