Anya Taylor-Joy ‘marries Malcolm McRae’ in stunning Venice wedding

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae have allegedly tied the knot.

According to the Daily Mail, the 27-year-old television star and the 29-year-old musician exchanged vows in Venice, Italy, this past weekend. Pictures obtained by the outlet featured Taylor-Joy looking out from a balcony in a dusted beige gown with floral adornments and stitched birds on the bodice.

The Queen’s Gambit star allegedly said “I do” to McRae inside the famed Palazzo Pisani Moretta with an intimate group of friends and family. Taylor-Joy and her now-husband continued the celebration with a star-studded reception that is said to have included Miles Teller, Cara Delevingne, Evan Ross, and Julia Garner in attendance.

Speaking to People, a source said that the happy couple hosted a brunch at the St Regis Hotel on Sunday to cap the weekend of love. The source noted how breathtaking Taylor-Joy looked in her custom Dior wedding dress. “She was a vision,” they remarked.

Last year, Taylor-Joy was spotted with a ring on her finger while out with McRae in Sydney. At the time, the Hollywood regular was supposedly filming Furiosa, the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel. The pair never officially announced their engagement, but a wedding seemed to be in the works when the DailyMail caught them touring venues in Italy earlier this year.

The More band member and The Menu star were first acquainted at the premiere party for Queen’s Gambit in March of 2021. And it apparently had been love at first sight for McRae as he wrote and published an original song for Taylor-Joy just two days after they met.

The musical romantic took to his Instagram to share the ballad. “I wrote this song for Anya two days after meeting her,” his caption read. “It’s called ‘Really Want to See You Again.”

His lyrics were a poetic plea to get Taylor-Joy to meet with him again.

“If ever we were in the same place,” he sang. “I think we’re alike in ways that I can’t quite explain right, but I might, could with some time. If ever we were in the same place. I want what’s right, but I want without warning now, and I think we’re wanting something the same.”

A month later, Taylor-Joy confirmed she had a “partner” in her life now during a conversation with Elle. She mentioned how her “partner” had returned from work and was “moving around all his equipment”.

For the most part, the Last Night in Soho star prefers to keep her private relationship off-screen – which is why it’s no surprise the details of her engagement and wedding weren’t shared. However, in April of 2022, she opened up about her feelings for McRae.

“I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading,” she mentioned to British Vogue. “I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby. I see reading as something that I have to do. He loved it because he’s the same.”

Taylor-Joy hasn’t had any issues debuting photos with McRae either, especially when its purpose is to encourage fans to buy tickets to his show.

On 11 May, just one month before a diamond ring was spotted on her finger in Sydney, Taylor-Joy posted a close-up selfie of her and McRae.

“ALSO, if you’re looking for a good time in the coming weeks, my heart(s) @moretheband are opening for the coolest sisters @haimtheband on their North American tour from May 22nd - June 14th,” she wrote alongside the photo.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for both Taylor-Joy and McRae for comment.