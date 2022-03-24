Anya Taylor-Joy shares dating advice she got from Sarah Jessica Parker

Anya Taylor-Joy has shared her thoughts about casual dating while recalling the moment she told Sarah Jessica Parker that Sex and the City was helping her through a tough breakup.

The Queen’s Gambit star, who is in a relationship with musician and actor Malcolm McRae, admitted that she’s never been a fan of casual dating in a cover story interview for the April 2022 issue of British Vogue.

“I was not a good dater and I’m quite glad to not be,” she said. “I hear stories from my friends and I’m like: ‘God, I would suck at that.’”

According to the 25-year-old actress, whenever she was down and out about love, she would cope by watching episodes of Sex and the City, a comfort that she told Parker, who stars in the show as Carrie Bradshaw, about.

“I remember when I met Sarah Jessica Parker, I was going through a horrible break-up, and I went up to her and I was like: ‘I need you to know that I’m watching you and Big and it’s giving me hope,’” Taylor-Joy recalled.

She added: “And she was like: ‘That things will work out?’ and I said: ‘No! That this will end and I will finally move on!’”

As for how the Sex and the City star reacted, Taylor-Joy said: “She was like: ‘Oh, sh*t. Sorry.’”

During the interview, the Peaky Blinders actor also shared details about her relationship, and how being long-distance allows the couple to value their time together more.

When asked if long-distance is difficult, she replied: “Yes, it is, but it’s also kind of great because when you’re together you’re really valuing the time that you have.”

She continued: “Everyday mundane activities are so full of joy. I love going to the petrol station with him and filling up the car and going to get breakfast.”

The two have been linked since 2021, and have previously shown glimpses into their relationship on Instagram. On Valentine’s Day last month, Taylor-Joy gave a shoutout to her boyfriend in an Instagram post.

“We’re the same shape,” she captioned her post, along with an image of the couple kissing. “Happy v day lovers”.

When the two are together, Taylor-Joy said she and McRae spend their time reading books as if they’re “80 years old”.

“I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby,” she shared. “I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well.”