A woman has revealed that when she arrived at an apartment showing, she found the the unit’s tenant asleep on the living room floor.

In a recent video shared on TikTok, @notevenfrenchy went to see an apartment unit in New York City with a realtor. However, when they arrived, the “current tenant” was in the apartment.

“When you’re supposed to be viewing an apartment but the current resident is still here,” the text over the video reads.

The TikToker included a clip of the inside of the apartment, where a man was asleep on an air mattress in the living room. She then briefly documents other parts of the unit.

In the background of the video, the realtor could be heard talking to the current resident. She could then be seen standing in front of a door in the apartment, and looking at her phone, noting that she had confirmed the showing with the tenant.

“Look at the texts, don’t you get it,” the woman said. “I said, ‘I have showings, 2:30.”

As she scrolled through her phone, she read the apartment tenant’s “answer” to her text, which said: “OK, no problem.”

@notevenfrenchy explained in the comments that the resident was “supposed to be out” of the apartment prior to the showing, so the realtor was “very upset”. According to @notevenfrenchy, “the reason he was still there [was] because he was fasting”.

The TikTok user also praised the realtor and wrote: “The realtor was the sweetest lady ever! She was trying to do her job and he made it very difficult.”

It appears there were still aspects of the apartment that the prospective resident liked, as the caption reads: “The bathroom was really nice though.”

As of 15 April, the video has more than one million views, with TikTok users in the comments finding humour in the situation.

“As you can see this apartment is very comfortable,” one viewer jokingly wrote, while another add: “He said ‘no problem,’ not that he wasn’t gonna be there.”

Some viewers defended the tenant, expressing how he didn’t necessarily have to leave during the showing.

“A showing doesn’t mean you have to leave your apartment,” one wrote. “Although this level of chill during a stranger walking through their apartment is next level.”

“The realtor acting like it’s the current tenants problem,” another comment reads. “You think they give a f[***] if you wanna show the apt???”

Other TikTok users shared their similar experiences at apartment tours, one of which said: “This happened to me except the apartment was tiny and musty and the dude and his dog were on the couch together and just turned and looked at us.”

The Independent has reached out to @notevenfrenchy for comment.