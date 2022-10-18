Every industry needs a talent pipeline, building a diverse workforce that has the skills and experience to thrive.

In the motor industry, Kwik Fit’s apprenticeship programme leads the way, especially when it comes to attracting female candidates. Recognised as grade 1 Outstanding by OFSTED for the overall effectiveness of the programme across all subcategories, Kwik Fit is developing the next generation of specialist staff, employing a diverse mix of candidates who truly reflect Kwik Fit’s customer base.

The 27-month scheme develops apprentices as part of a Kwik Fit Centre team. They very quickly develop their knowledge, skills and behaviours both on and off the job, as set out by the apprenticeship standard, emerging as a fully qualified Autocare Technician.

A Kwik Fit apprenticeship involves working in a fast-paced professional environment, while gaining valuable off-the-job and classroom experience in one of the company’s fully equipped, state-of-the-art training academies around the UK. Apprentices receive first-rate training and a guaranteed job offer upon qualification, working for a nationwide company with a track record of developing its people.

Kwik Fit is looking for recruits who want to flourish – resilient self-starters, and team players who want to get stuck in from day one. As well as getting hands-on with cars, they’ll deal with customers, tidy and maintain the workshop, and build relationships with colleagues.

No one knows this better than current Kwik Fit apprentice Amber Leahy, who can already see an exciting career path ahead of her. “After my apprenticeship I would like to see myself keep on progressing,” she says. “I would firstly like to become a Supervisor, then a Manager, and in years to come an Operations Manager.”

Such is the ambition inspired by the Kwik Fit programme. A further attraction is the high-quality experience on offer during the apprenticeship itself. “I joined the scheme because it has a really good OFSTED report in the motor industry,” explains Molly Witten. “Kwik Fit invests time into apprentices and makes sure they are at a good level when they finish. They also offer you a job, and you get to pick the route you want to go down: Mechanical, Master Technician or Manager. They push everyone to be the best.”

That mix of encouragement and challenge explains why so many young people are attracted to Kwik Fit’s apprenticeship programme. Hollie Griffiths, another participant, particularly appreciates its appeal for female candidates. “We need more representation to end the stigma that the motor industry is a man’s world,” she says. “The more equality, the more respect we have and the more amazing help we can give to the public.”

Amber agrees, saying there’s another benefit to the stream of female apprentices, like her, rising up the ranks. “Some female customers might feel less comfortable walking into a garage full of men if they don’t know a lot about cars or what needs fixed. Having a female working there could make them feel more at ease.”

Talking of feeling at ease, Hollie, Amber and Molly agree that the team dynamic in a Kwik Fit Centre is without rival. “I’ve learned the importance of friendship,” says Hollie. “My colleagues are always happy to help with anything. They are the very best part of my apprenticeship.”

Amber says her experience is similar, and adds a final important lesson learned through her Kwik Fit apprenticeship: “It has taught me to never give up, to keep on pushing and you will succeed.”

Kwik Fit apprenticeship: need to know Typically lasts for 27 months, involving a mix of work-based and classroom learning · Apprentices learn about car repairs and maintenance, as well as business management, customer service, and sales · Classified as “Outstanding” by OFSTED: you can’t get better than a Kwik Fit apprenticeship · Successful apprentices become qualified Autocare Technicians – with a guaranteed job offer at a Kwik Fit Centre · Kwik Fit prides itself on trust and openness. Staff are supported to build long-term careers . Kwik Fit is committed to safe recruitment and to ensure this happens it carries out rigorous pre-employment checks including proof of right to work, criminal record checks and overseas employment eligibility checks (where appropriate). Kwik Fit staff who work closely with apprentices are all DBS checked, giving candidates confidence in their suitability to develop them as part of the programme. Kwik Fit also completes extensive checks and processes prior to recruiting including collecting references (where applicable), reviewing any employment history and conducting face-to-face and virtual interviews.

Blending practical training and classroom learning, and every aspect of the role from car care to customer service, and a guaranteed job for successful participants, Kwik Fit's Outstanding -rated apprenticeship programme is the perfect route into the automotive industry.