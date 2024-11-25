When it comes to our health and wellbeing, we know how important it is to get enough sleep: in both quantity and quality. Whether you struggle with falling asleep, staying asleep or are plagued by restless sleep, these issues can all have negative impacts on both our physical and mental health.

Sleep experts Panda know how important it is to get a peaceful, uninterrupted slumber. That’s why they conduct a much-valued sleep survey annually to see how well-rested the UK is - it’s become a key piece of research in the sleep and well-being industry. This year, a huge 4,500 people from across the nation were surveyed on a wide range of sleep topics, including how much sleep they are getting each night.

Panda has already revolutionised the sleep space with its luxury and sustainable mattresses, toppers, duvets, pillows, and bedding. Turning to the world’s most eco-friendly material, bamboo, for its super soft, antibacterial, hypoallergenic properties, they make sure their products don’t cost the Earth. And they hope to carry on transforming the world of sleep for the better with this research. And better yet, you can now grab a great offer on these eco-friendly products during Panda’s Black Friday sale.

Studying the nation’s sleep habits provides invaluable data that paints a picture of how the UK is sleeping. This information is then used to advance research, provide better sleep advice and content, and form future innovation and product development, all of which go together to aid better sleep for the nation.

Want to see how well rested (or not) you are compared to the rest of the UK? Let’s find out…

Are you getting enough sleep?

( Panda )

One of this year’s key findings is that less than 50% of the UK are getting the recommended 7+ hours of sleep per night. And that just won’t do, as a lack of sleep doesn’t just negatively impact our day-to-day but increases the risks of serious health conditions like stroke, type II diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

BETTER SLEEP TIP

The key to getting a long night’s rest is examining the environment you sleep in; temperature and light is important. Your bedroom should be between 15-20 degrees Celsius and should be dark to keep you from waking. If you need to block out any light, consider using a Bamboo Eye Mask.

Shop Panda’s best seller Black Friday offers now

Are you getting good quality sleep?

( Panda )

When asked to rate their sleep from 1-10, astonishingly only 0.9% of people rated their sleep a 10. At least 68% rated their sleep a 5+, but the numbers should be much higher considering the sleep-inducing bedroom comfort that is available. Those surveyed did recognise this, with 83.6% saying the comfort of their bed and bedding correlate to how well they sleep.

BETTER SLEEP TIP

For better quality of sleep, try limiting caffeine and screen time. Going to bed at a regular time will also help you not only fall asleep quicker but crucially stay asleep. When it comes to bedding, make sure yours isn’t made with synthetic materials. They make it hard for your body to regulate its temperature waking you. Try switching to natural Bamboo Bedding to keep you cosy and comfortable all night long.

Shop Panda’s best seller Black Friday offers now

What is the most popular sleeping position?

( Panda )

Interestingly, 40.7% of the UK swap positions in the night, which leaves over half the respondents sticking to the same position. Most of you, 46.1% surveyed, prefer to sleep on your side, perhaps because it’s an ideal sleep position for reducing snoring and back pain.1

BETTER SLEEP TIP

It doesn’t matter what your favourite sleeping position is, as the most important position is the one you are most comfortable in to keep you sleeping for longer. At Panda they take all positions into account, using orthopaedic grade memory foam in all their pillow, topper and mattress ranges - making them suitable for all sleep positions.

Shop Panda’s best seller Black Friday offers now

Who are you sharing a bed with?

( Panda )

It’s no surprise that 51.9% of you sleep with a partner at night, but whether you approve of it or not, over 13% of people also said they share their bed with at least one beloved pet at night. Sharing a bed with someone (or animal!) often leads to a disturbed night’s sleep if your mattress isn’t designed with motion transfer in mind (think tossing and turning and going to the bathroom).

BETTER SLEEP TIP

Both the Hybrid Bamboo Mattress Pro and the Hybrid Bamboo Mattress are made with bedsharing in mind. Counteracting motion transfer with innovative pocket spring tech that uses 7 zones of pocket springs that can isolate movements, you can go undisturbed no matter how restless your sleeping partner is.

Shop Panda’s best seller Black Friday offers now

To see the full results of the Panda sleep survey 2024 visit www.pandalondon.com

1https://www.sleepfoundation.org/sleeping-positions