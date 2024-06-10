Ariana Grande’s ex-husband Dalton Gomez confirms new relationship with Maika Monroe

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Ariana Grande’s ex-husband Dalton Gomez has officially moved on to his next relationship.

The 28-year-old – who split from the “The Boy Is Mine” singer in July 2023 – went public with his new girlfriend, Maika Monroe over the weekend.

In a carousel of images, posted to Instagram on June 9, Gomez and the 31-year-old The Guest actress were seen kissing and cuddling on a boat together. Monroe captioned the pictures with a shooting star emoji, subtly hinting at their budding romance.

Since Gomez doesn’t have a social media account, he wasn’t tagged in the “Watcher” lead’s post. However, the real estate broker has been spotted in a handful of Monroe’s Instagram Stories and out in Los Angeles together.

Rumors of their relationship first spurred when TMZ captured them together at Jumbo’s Clown Room, a dive bar, in October 2023. Gomez and Monroe were seen under a dark red light, Gomez’s hand on Monroe’s cheek as he kissed her.

Around the same time, Gomez and Grande were finalizing their divorce settlement. Grande, 30, and Gomez tied the knot in May 2021 after getting engaged in December 2020. In the months before their separation, the former couple had been juggling long distance with the “thank u, next” performer filming Wicked the movie in the UK.

Gomez and Grande pursued separate relationships throughout their divorce proceedings, which ended in March 2024. The Grammy winner has been dating her Wicked costar, Ethan Slater, supporting him at his new Broadway show and sharing dinners in Manhattan.

But though Grande and Slater have been seen together a few more times than her ex-husband and his new girlfriend, the pair have kept the details of their relationship under wraps. That said, the “Bang Bang” creator stepped out with the Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical lead on June 8 to watch the NHL Stanley Cup Final.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater cozy up at the NHL Stanley Cup Final on June 8 ( Getty Images )

Inside the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, Grande cozied up to Slater, 32, in a Florida Panthers jersey to watch them beat the Edmonton Oilers. Slater – who filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, in July 2023 – wore a Panthers sweatshirt, laughing alongside his new girlfriend.

Ariana Grande posts a photo from the Florida Panthers game alongside a throwback image of her with her dad ( Instagram / Ariana Grande )

Gomez took to her Instagram Story that night, reposting a photo of their stadium view from her friend Courtney Chipolone’s account before sharing a throwback image of her as a young girl with her dad Edward Butera at a Panthers game.