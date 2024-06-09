Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater made a rare public appearance together at the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

The couple, who began dating after meeting on the set of Wicked last year, stepped out on June 8 to watch the Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

The 30-year-old singer and the 32-year-old Broadway star were seen sitting next to each other in the stands, both sporting Florida Panthers jerseys. The pair looked cozy as they laughed and chatted while watching the ice hockey game.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Grande reposted a photo from pal Courtney Chipolone, which showed off their view from the stands at Amerant Bank Arena. The “Boy Is Mine” singer also shared another Instagram Story post featuring a throwback photo of herself wearing a Panthers jersey alongside her father, Edward Butera.

Ariana Grande shares Instagram post from 2024 Stanley Cup Final ( Instagram / Ariana Grande )

The Panthers ultimately beat the Oilers three to zero in the first game of the NHL’s best-of-seven championship series.

The outing marked a rare public appearance for Grande and Slater, who confirmed their romance in July 2023 after the “Thank U, Next” singer’s split from her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez. Grande and Gomez, who tied the knot in May 2021, simultaneously filed for divorce in September 2023 and finalized their divorce last March.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater attend 2024 Stanley Cup Final on June 8, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida ( Getty Images )

Following news of her split from Gomez, it was revealed days later that the “7 Rings” singer was in a relationship with her Wicked co-star, Slater. The two reportedly did not start dating until after Slater had separated from his wife, Lilly Jay. The Broadway alum and his wife were married in 2018 and share a son, born August 2022.

“Ariana and Dalton separated in January,” a source told People at the time. “She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife.”

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater began dating after meeting on the set of Wicked last year ( Getty Images )

Slater later filed for divorce from Jay also in July 2023, according to TMZ.

Despite speculation over their relationship, the Wicked co-stars have kept details about their romance private. They’ve made only a handful of public appearances, such as when Grande supported Slater for the opening night of Spamalot on Broadway in November. The two were also seen having dinner together in New York City, as well as on a Disneyland date with a group of friends.

Most recently, the “Yes, And?” singer posted a photo of her boyfriend to Instagram for the first time. In April, Grande shared a carousel of photos showing moments from CinemaCon, where she was promoting the Wicked movie. She uploaded selfies with her co-stars, Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh, as well as a subtle snap of Slater posing behind her.